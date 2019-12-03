What’s the Star Trek Discovery season 3 release date? What’s the plot and is there a trailer?

Star Trek prequel Discovery just became a sequel, with the new season flinging our heroes far into the future, leaving them facing a world where the Federation may no longer exist.

But what else can we expect for Burnham, Saru and the rest of the crew as they face new challenges in a new time period? Check out everything we know about the upcoming season 3 below…

When is Star Trek Discovery season 3 released on CBS All Access, Netflix and Channel 4?

It’s currently unknown when the show will return, though it’s expected that the sci-fi drama will stream on CBS All Access (and subsequently Netflix for UK audiences) from early-to-mid-2020.

Channel 4 has confirmed that the first season of Star Trek: Discovery will air on E4 from Sunday 15th December 15 at 8pm, marking the series’ UK terrestrial TV debut. It is not clear if and when season 3 will air on Channel 4 in the UK.

Is there a trailer for Star Trek Discovery season 3?

Yes, you can see it here! Released at New York Comic-Con in October 2019, the first-look footage catches up with the Discovery crew after they were flung into the far future, teases alternate versions of lead character Michael (Sonequa Martin-Green) and a universe where the Federation is an all-but-forgotten relic.

Who’s in the Star Trek Discovery 3 cast?

Series regulars Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly) and Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber) are all returning for the new series, with Michelle Yeoh’s Captain/Emperor Georgiou expected to appear in a guest capacity in multiple episodes.

The main new addition to the series this year is David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker (pictured with Green), a man living in the future timeline the crew visit whose official character description reads:

“Smart and capable, Book has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.”

What’s the plot of Star Trek Discovery season 3?

After investigating the mysterious Red Angel and the signals it was leaving in season two, the Discovery crew battled against the evil AI Control, sending themselves into a wormhole over 900 years into the future (and far beyond any Star Trek TV series we’ve ever seen) to stop Control once and for all.

Now, as the trailer makes clear, the Discovery crew find themselves in a completely new environment where the intergalactic power of the Federation and Starfleet has faded and new conflicts draw our heroes into trouble.

“We felt strongly that we wanted to give ourselves an entirely new energy for season three with a whole new set of problems,” co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman said of the new setting.

“We’re farther than any Trek show has ever gone. I also had experience working on the [J.J. Abrams] films where we were stuck with canonical problems. We knew how Kirk had died, and we wondered how we could put him in jeopardy to make it feel real. That’s what led us to go with an alternate timeline; suddenly we could tell the story in a very unpredictable way.

“That’s the same thought process that went into jumping 950 years into the future. We’re now completely free of canon, and we have a whole new universe to explore.”

Speaking about the crew, he added: “Now all they have is each other. Their families are 950 years in the past. It will be very interesting to see the consequences of the choice they made.

“Saru said, ‘We all signed up for this, and we knew what we were doing. We love each other, respect each other and need each other enough to know we’re going to make this decision as a group, as a family.’ But it doesn’t mean that it won’t come with emotional consequences. That’s something we’ll explore in season three.”

