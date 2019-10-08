Vince Gilligan says ‘never say never’ to more Breaking Bad spin-offs

Vince Gilligan has teased the possibility of future Breaking Bad spin-offs – but fans may have to wait a while yet.

The 52-year-old, who also served as a writer and producer on The X Files, said he was open to the idea of exploring new avenues, but wants to focus on other projects first.

“I’ve probably got to figure out a whole new story that’s not in the Breaking Bad/Better call Saul universe next,” he told Variety at the premiere of El Camino.

“I don’t want to overstay my welcome, so we’ll see how this one goes. Never say never, but it’s probably about time I do something new.”

After crafting the multi-award winning Breaking Bad in 2008, which followed the descent of chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) to crystal meth manufacturer Heisenberg, Gilligan has since expanded the show’s universe.

The spin-off prequel Better Call Saul follows the backstory of criminal-lawyer-for-hire Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), while upcoming sequel film El Camino sees Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) being hunted by law enforcers in a bid for freedom after escaping his captors.

Whether or not Gilligan decides to pursue more Breaking Bad stories, it seems unlikely that we will get a follow-up. Paul recently said he doesn’t feel there needs to be another series of Breaking Bad.

“People were just so passionate, and wanted answers,” he told The Guardian.

“[They were] asking when the next series of Breaking Bad was gonna be — you can put that dream away — wanting to know what happens to Jesse. And what happened to Jesse.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be available to stream on October 11th, only on Netflix