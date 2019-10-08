What do the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queens look like out of drag?

Well, hello hello hello! The first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in her-story will see 10 queens slay the runway in looks good, bad, and downright fabulous. But after you see the contestants glammed up, you’re probably left wondering one thing: what do this year’s fierce queens look like out of drag?

Well, you’re in luck: we’ve rounded up snaps of the untucked queens all in one place. Don’t say we do nothing for you…

Baga, real name Leo Loren, posts plenty of pictures out of drag (and with a lot of food) on her Instagram.

Stage name Joshua Cargill, you can see the Northern Irish queen out of drag on her YouTube make-up tutorials.

Called Luke Underwood in their everyday life, the Essex queen is rarely seen out of drag on social media. Fortunately, Drag Race UK’s confessional shots offer a rare (and almost unrecognisable) glimpse of Cheryl untucked.

Real name Colin Munro, Crystal has shared several of her transformations on Instagram.

Now sporting a short mohawk, Divina (real name Owen Farrow) has shared plenty of snaps of herself out of drag with her dog Penny.

Known as Sam Handley out of drag, Gothy’s Instagram is packed with plenty of before and after transformation shots.

The youngest competitor in this year’s contest, 19-year-old Scaredy, looks somehow even younger out of drag.

Good news if you were hoping for an aggressive out-of-drag selfie from Birmingham’s Sum Ting Wong (real name Bo Zeng), her Twitter is packed with them…

Face ID is magic, also make up is magic pic.twitter.com/lM6jYkZeoK — Sum Ting Wong (@IsSumTingWong) September 29, 2019

The London queen, known as Daniel Jacob out of drag, is a star of the West End and has previously worked with the likes of Steps’ Faye Tozer and a certain Michelle Visage.

The Vivienne, stage name of 27-year-old James Williams, is no stranger to posting out-of-drag selfies on Instagram…

A new episode of Drag Race UK is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, 8pm Thursdays