Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. When is Insatiable season 2 on Netflix?

When is Insatiable season 2 on Netflix?

The controversial yet popular black comedy returns for a second bite

Insatiable season 2

Netflix’s controversial black comedy Insatiable is coming back for a second season, picking up on a bullied teen’s campaign of revenge… and beauty pageants.

Advertisement

It’s based (loosely) on a 2014 New York Times article, ‘The Pageant King of Alabama’, which profiled straight-talking lawyer Bill Alverson, who preps aspiring beauty queens for a shot at pageant titles.

If you’re keen to see more of what critics hated and audiences loved, we’ve got all the info below.

When is Insatiable season 2 on Netflix?

It all kicks off again on 11th October – Netflix commissioned the second season in September 2018, for a shorter run of 10 episodes, compared to last season’s 12.

What’s Insatiable about – and what’s going to happen in season 2?

Insatiable begins with fat-shamed teen Patty (Debby Ryan, in a fat suit) hitting rock-bottom after an altercation with a homeless man leaves her in hospital, on an all-liquid diet. You see where they’re going here…

Freshly slimmed down and – quelle surprise – secretly ‘hot all along’, Patty uses her new-found attractiveness to exact revenge on her sadistic classmates, enlisting the help of lawyer and beauty pageant coach Bob (Dallas Roberts). Needless to say, stakes are raised, plans derail and nothing goes all that well for anyone – including Patty.

Insatiable - season 2
Tina Rowden/Netflix

After the events of season one, Patty is now a murder suspect, and consumed by inner turmoil. Even so, she’ll still be entering into pageants, rapidly spiralling situations and generally antagonistic relationships with roughly everyone. Just because.

Who is joining the cast in season 2?

Alex Landi from Grey’s Anatomy and Vincent Rodriguez III from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are set to join the cast this season.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Insatiable season 2?

There is indeed – and it looks to be every bit as messy and unapologetic as the first season:

Tags

All about Insatiable

Insatiable season 2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-10-04 at 10.21.03

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 14.21.44

Release dates Major Netflix TV shows coming in 2019

Living With Yourself

Netflix October 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: In this photo illustration, the BBC iPlayer app is displayed on an iPhone on August 2, 2016 in London, England. The BBC has announced that iPlayer users will have to pay a 145GBP TV licence fee from 1 September. (Photo Illustration by Carl Court/Getty Images)

BBC iPlayer to get ‘total TV’ revamp to help compete with Netflix