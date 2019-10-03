Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. When is Big Mouth season 3 released on Netflix?

When is Big Mouth season 3 released on Netflix?

Queer Eye's Fab Five are set to make an appearance in the animated comedy

Screen Shot 2019-09-19 at 16.04.48

Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are bringing their animated series Big Mouth back to Netflix for another season in autumn 2019.

Advertisement

The show, which follows two pre-teens – voiced by Mulaney and Kroll – as they go through puberty, constantly under duress from their real-life “hormone monsters” (one of which is voiced by Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph).

In season three, the Fab Five from Queer Eye (also on Netflix) will be making a guest appearance.

The show was renewed for a further three seasons (four, five and six) in July 2019, so there’s plenty more where this came from…

When is Big Mouth season 3 released on Netflix?

The new season will be available to stream globally on Friday 4th October.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! And it gives us our first look at Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and co. in animated form. Check it out below.

Advertisement

Who is in the cast?

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Jenny Slate, Jordan Peele, Richard Kind and Fred Armisen all lend their voices to characters in the new season.

Tags

All about Big Mouth

Screen Shot 2019-09-19 at 16.04.48
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-01-11 at 11.47.19

Here are all the shows coming to Disney+

manchester-by-the-sea

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

l-r: Dylan (James Maguire), Erin (Saoirse Monica-Jackson), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Orla (Louisa Clare Harland)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

EccyThump

Christopher Eccleston turned down Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary because it ‘didn’t do justice’ to the Ninth Doctor