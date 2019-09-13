X-Men and Spider-Man cartoons from the 1990s are available on Disney+

Alongside all the new Star Wars and Marvel TV shows, big-budget blockbusters and new Disney movies, it looks like new streaming service Disney+ will also have another weapon in its arsenal – some truly iconic superhero cartoons.

Specifically we’re referring to 1990s-era TV shows X-Men: The Animated Series (sing it: da na na na naaa na na!) and Spider-Man: The Animated Series, both of which have been noticed (and streamed by fans) during an early Disney+ trial made available in the Netherlands.

Their inclusion was noted by fans when a screenshot of the X-Men series was posted to reddit, with others also noticing that several Spider-Man series – including Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994), Spider-Man (1981), Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends (1981), Spider-Man Unlimited (1999), Ultimate Spider-Man (2012), Spider-Man (2017), and Spider-Man Shorts (2017) – were available to stream as well.

Spider-Man 1996 is also on there. pic.twitter.com/eUofQpy0cZ — GJ Kooijman (@gjkooijman) September 12, 2019

In other words, it’s great news for 90s kids raised on diets of superhero cartoon action on Saturday mornings, and a positive outcome of Disney’s acquisition of Fox characters (including the X-Men) – but there are a few caveats.

A few popular superhero series in this stable – notably X-Men Evolution and Spectacular Spider-Man – were not available on Disney+ (the latter possibly because of rights issues with Sony), and it’s possible that the series that WERE added are just part of the Netherlands’ Disney+ offering.

You see, just like Netflix Disney+ is expected to carry slightly different content and TV shows depending on what region you’re watching in, with “mainstream” Disney stuff – the Marvel movies, the made-for-platform series like The Mandalorian and more – available everywhere but older TV releases varying depending on existing licensing agreements in the particular countries.

In other words, UK and US Disney+ subscribers might not find themselves singing along to that X-Men theme tune when the platform is unveiled properly – in which case, it might be time to crack out the VHS tapes again…

Disney+ comes to the US on November 12th – it is currently unclear when it will be available in the UK