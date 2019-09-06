Where to watch and stream Sharp Objects – is the psychological thriller on Netflix?

Fans of psychological thrillers will love Sharp Objects, the eight-part miniseries based on a book by Gillian Flynn, who also penned hit bestseller Gone Girl. Sharp Objects tells the story of a troubled journalist, played by Amy Adams, who is forced to confront her past when she returns to her hometown to investigate the murder of two teenage girls. Like Gone Girl, the story is expertly crafted and constantly keeps you guessing. The cast and creative team includes a trio of Oscar nominees: Director Jean-Marc Valée (Dallas Buyers Club, Wild) and actors Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson.

Advertisement

Where can I watch Sharp Objects?

Sharp Objects is available to stream on Amazon Prime, iTunes and YouTube. You can also purchase the miniseries on Blu-ray and DVD.

How many seasons of Sharp Objects are there? How many episodes are there in a season?

Sharp Objects is one-season, eight-episode miniseries.

What is Sharp Objects about?

Journalist and recovering alcoholic Camille Preaker, recently released from a psychiatric ward, is sent back to her hometown Wind Gap to investigate the murder of two teenage girls. The town immediately sparks flashbacks to Camille’s troubled childhood, when her sister Marian died mysteriously. Intensifying matters, Camille is living with her belittling socialite mother, Adora.

It seems no one in town is particularly keen to divulge anything to Camille or to her sometimes-lover, Detective Richard Wills. With the killer still looming large, Camille, still battling her own demons, begins to fear for her younger half-sister, Amma.

Who is in the cast of Sharp Objects?

Six-time Academy Award-nominated actor Amy Adams stars as Camille Preaker. Adams also served as an executive producer on the series.

Patricia Clarkson (Six Feet Under, The Station Agent) plays cold and critical Adora Crellin, Camille’s mother, who is married to Allan Crellin, played by Revenge actor Henry Czerny.

Detective Richard Wills is played by The Mindy Project’s Chris Messina. Wills works with local Police Chief Bill Vickery (Matt Craven) to solve the murders.

Australian Eliza Scanlen, who plays Camille’s half sister Amma, is best known for her role as Tabitha Ford on Aussie soap Home and Away.

Other cast members include Nashville’s Will Chase as the father of one of the victims and Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) as Camille’s family friend Jackie.

When will Sharp Objects return?

While there were rumours that there might be a second series in the works, they were all but quashed by HBO executive Casey Bloys, who said he felt “like the one season was the right thing for that show” and there were “no plans for a second season… we are very happy with this living as a limited series.”

Where was Sharp Objects filmed?

The small town of Barnesville, Georgia served as the fictional town of Wind Gap, Missouri. The location was discovered by accident when director Jean-Marc Valée and his team were scouting other locations. Barnesville residents were invited to appear in the series as extras.

Some scenes were also shot in California, including locations in the Redwood Valley, Santa Clarita and Mendocino.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.