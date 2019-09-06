Where to watch and stream Downton Abbey – is the series on Netflix?

Downton Abbey is a series about an early 20th century high society family, and the staff that work for them in their ancestral home. It follows the soap-opera like drama that unfolds in the house and how these personal stories are affected by historical events.

As most successful British costume drama series since 1981’s Brideshead Revisited , the series has received critical acclaim and several awards, including a Global Globe and an Emmy.

Where to watch Downton Abbey?

Unfortunately, Downton Abbey isn’t available on Netflix at the moment, but you can watch Downton Abbey on Amazon Prime Video or buy the full DVD box set. You can also buy episodes on iTunes.

What is Downton Abbey about?

The show is set in the country estate of the Crawley family, Downton Abbey, and explores the lives of the wealthy family and their servants. It shows the effect of World War I and its aftermath on both levels of society, as well as other key historical events of the era such as the Titanic, the Spanish flu, and the Irish War of Independence.

The gripping ITV series explores the class and gender differences of the time, and how the passions and problems that all humans share share play out in the period landscape of Yorkshire in the early 20th century.

Who’s in the cast of Downton Abbey?

The Crawley family include Robert, played by Hugh Bonneville of Paddington and Cora Crawley, who is played by The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elizabeth McGovern. Their daughters Mary, Edith and Sybil are played by Anna Karenina’s Michelle Dockery, Marcella’s Laura Carmichael and Jessica Brown Findlay, who recently starred in the biopic film England is Mine. Last but not least, beloved British actress Dame Maggie Smith plays Robert’s mother Violet.

The staff include butler Mr Carson who is played by Jim Carter of Shakespeare in Love, The Golden Compass, and Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland. Meanwhile housekeeper Mrs Hughes, who is played by Phyllis Logan, who will feature in the upcoming film Misbehaviour, due to be released in 2020.

Amongst the characters who visit the Crawleys is Lady Rosa Aldridge, played by Lily James who recently starred as a young Donna in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!.

Who wrote Downton Abbey?

The show was created by Julian Fellowes.

How many seasons of Downton Abbey are there?

There are six seasons of Downton Abbey.

What era is Downton Abbey?

Downton Abbey spans from 1912 (pre-World War I) to 1926, and features the fashion of the time including bow ties and flapper dresses.

Where was Downton Abbey filmed?

The exterior shots of Downton Abbey were actually of Highclere Castle in Hampshire, whilst most of the scenes inside the house were built specially for the show in Ealing Studios. The village of Bampton, Oxfordshire, also features, where the real-life versions of the church of St Michael and All Angels, Downton Cottage Hospital, and Isobel Crawley’s house can be found.

Is there a film of Downton Abbey?