Where can I watch BBC’s Pride and Prejudice? What is Pride and Prejudice about? Where was Pride and Prejudice filmed?

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice remains one of the most beloved miniseries of all time. Who could forget David Bamber’s portrayal of the snivelling Mr Collins, or the magnificent empire waist dresses…oh, and there was also that pond scene, once voted the most memorable moment in UK television drama.

Where can I watch BBC’s Pride and Prejudice?

Pride and Prejudice is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, Netflix, iTunes and Amazon Prime. It is also available to purchase as a box set on Blu-ray and DVD.

How many parts are there to Pride and Prejudice?

The miniseries is split into six one-hour parts.

What is BBC’s Pride and Prejudice about?

Based on Jane Austen’s 1813 novel, Pride and Prejudice is a quintessential Regency romance about the life of Elizabeth Bennet and her four sisters. When wealthy young bachelor Charles Bingley lets a house nearby and seems to have his sights set on Elizabeth’s sister, Jane, the Bennet’s fortunes finally look promising. Unfortunately, Bingley brings with him an unwelcome addition in the form of Mr. Darcy, an unsociable society snob who disproves of the match and seems determined to destroy his friend’s happiness.

As her life and social circle continue to entwine with Darcy’s, Elizabeth begins to question if her first impressions were correct, or if indeed there’s something more to the brooding aristocrat she so quickly initially dismissed.

Who stars in Pride and Prejudice?

Jennifer Ehle plays protagonist Elizabeth Bennet, the headstrong and independent second-eldest Bennet sister.

In what still might be his most iconic role, Colin Firth plays Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy. His portrayal was so memorable that it even inspired a Bridget Jones’ Diary character—who Firth also went on to play.

Crispin Bonham-Carter, who also made an uncredited appearance in Bridget Jones’ Diary, stars as the congenial Charles Bingley.

Gavin and Stacey’s Pam, aka Alison Steadman, is the memorably moany Mrs Bennet, whose on-screen husband, Mr Bennet, is played by the late Benjamin Withrow, nominated for a BAFTA for his performance.

Adrian Lukis (X company) plays Mr Wickham, the charming militiaman.

Other cast members include Susannah Harker (Notes from the Underground, Ultraviolet) as Jane Bennet, Anna Chancellor (Timewasters, Spooks) as Miss Bingley, David Bamber (Rome, Trust) as Mr Collins and Barbara Leigh-Hunt (Wives and Daughters, Vanity Fair) as the insufferably stuck up Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

In what year is Pride and Prejudice set?

Pride and Prejudice is set primarily in Hertfordshire and Derbyshire during the early 19th century, sometime in the early English Regency era between 1811-1813.

Where was Pride and Prejudice filmed?

Pride and Prejudice was shot on location around the UK.

Longbourn, the Bennet’s ‘modest’ house, is in real life Luckington Court, a Grade II listed mansion in Wiltshire that went on sale in 2017 and was rumoured to be a future home for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The exteriors for Darcy’s estate Pemberley (including that pond scene) were shot at Cheshire’s grand Lyme Park. Some of the internal scenes took place in Wiltshire’s Lacock Abbey near the village of Lacock, which stood in Meryton, the sisters’ favourite place to shop and socialise with soldiers.

Linconshire’s imposing Belton House was chosen to represent Rosings Park, where Elizabeth first encounters the formidable Lady Catherine.

Some of the series’ most iconic, romantic scenery was shot in the Peak District in Derbyshire. County village Longnor also served as the set for the village of Lambton, where Elizabeth stays with her aunt and uncle.

What is Pride and Prejudice rated?

Pride and Prejudice is rated U (suitable for all).

