Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV this September

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV this September

The best series to watch this month, including Succession, Temple, Chernobyl and Euphoria

Season premiere. Still addled from the events at his sister's wedding, Kendall tries to make amends with his dad for his takeover attempt betrayal. Logan receives some unvarnished advice from his banker about the next best move for Waystar Royco. As Tom maneuvers for a new position in the company, Shiv tries to determine whether Logan is playing mind games regarding his successor

There’s a lot of great telly coming to NOW TV this September.

Advertisement

Not only do we have two massive new shows arriving this month in Kevin Bacon-led crime drama City on a Hill and Romesh Ranganthan’s The Reluctant Landlord, but there’s also four new episodes of Succession on the way, and full seasons of Brassic and Euphoria.

Here’s the best box-sets to watch on NOW TV this month.

Brassic
Stream every episode

Brassic
Sky

Bafta-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst (Shameless) and Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan returns with this Sky Original comedy drama about a group of friends (including This Is England/ Misfits star Joe Gilgun, who also serves as co-writer) in a fictional small northern town who find themselves in a spot of trouble attempting to steal a Shetland pony.

Stream on NOW TV

A League of Their Own
S14 streaming weekly

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 12.46.43

David Walliams, Claire Balding and former panellist Jack Whitehall are among the brilliant line-up of guest hosts on hand to step in across the course of this new series of the sports panel show. But don’t worry, James Corden is back for two episodes, too.

Stream on NOW TV

The Affair
S1-4 streaming now, S5 streaming weekly

(L-R): Dominic West as Noah and Sanaa Lathan as Janelle in THE AFFAIR, "Episode 2". Photo Credit: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME.
Photo Credit: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME.

This moving drama about the trials and tribulations of monogamy, follows a struggling novelist (Dominic West) who strikes up an extramarital relationship with a waitress (Ruth Wilson). It took a dark turn at the end of its penultimate fourth season – which means there’s a lot to be parsed in its final run, which is currently airing weekly.

Stream on NOW TV

Manifest
Stream every episode

MANIFEST -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- When Flight 828 lands in New York, Michaela and Ben Stone and the other passengers learn that years have passed, but they haven't aged a day; they reunite with loved ones, piece together their old lives and deal with mysterious voices in their heads.
Manifest © 2018 Warner Bros. All Rights Reserved

If you liked The Leftovers and Lost, you might fancy this supernatural drama series. It centres around a group of passengers and crew on a flight from Jamaica to New York who discover that they’ve been missing and presumed dead for five years when they land.

Stream on NOW TV

Succession
S1 streaming now, S2 streaming weekly

Succession
Succession ©2019 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.

This biting satire goes from strength to strength in its new season, which sees media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) defending his company from a looming takeover bid with the help of his children, each of whom has designs on his throne.

Stream on NOW TV

Temple
Streaming 13 September

Mark Strong in Temple
Sky UK Limited

Mark Strong stars in this Sky Original as a surgeon who sets up an underground clinic in London after his wife comes down with a life-threatening illness. He gets caught up with the wrong crowd, and things go south, fast.

Stream on NOW TV from 13 September

City on a Hill
Streaming 25 September

In the early 1990s, Boston was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm – and then it all changed in what was called the “Boston Miracle.” In this fictional account, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr. Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.
City on a Hill ©2019 Showtime Networks Inc. All Rights Reserved

Kevin Bacon leads this sleek crime drama set in 1990s Boston. He stars as Jackie Rohr, a corrupt FBI agent who comes up against a squeaky-clean Assistant District Attorney (Aldis Hodge) intent on cleaning up the city.

Stream on NOW TV from 25 September

The Reluctant Landlord
S1 available now, S2 streaming weekly

The Reluctant Landlord

This gentle comedy stars comedian Romesh Ranganathan as a man who has inherited a pub from his late father, and is forced to become a landlord. The excellent Sian Gibson (off of Car Share) plays his wife, Natasha.

Stream on NOW TV

Chernobyl
Stream every episode

Jared Harris as Valery Legasov in Chernobyl (Liam Daniel, HBO)
Chernobyl ©2019 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.

A masterful re-telling of the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl in the 1980s, starring Jared Harris, Jessie Buckley and Emily Watson. Just a few months after it premiered, this acclaimed drama holds the no.4 spot on IMDB on the list of the highest-rated shows ever. That puts it above The Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire…

Stream on NOW TV

Euphoria
Stream every episode

01_01_Euphoria_S01
Euphoria © 2019 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.

Zendaya has cemented herself as a true star after her brilliant turn in this highly stylised teen drama. She plays Rue Bennett, a 17-year-old recovering drug addict as she navigates high school, sex and growing up in the age of social media.

Advertisement

Stream on NOW TV

Tags

All about Chernobyl

Season premiere. Still addled from the events at his sister's wedding, Kendall tries to make amends with his dad for his takeover attempt betrayal. Logan receives some unvarnished advice from his banker about the next best move for Waystar Royco. As Tom maneuvers for a new position in the company, Shiv tries to determine whether Logan is playing mind games regarding his successor
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Screen Shot 2019-05-24 at 14.42.52

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Mindhunter season 2

When is Mindhunter season 3 released on Netflix?