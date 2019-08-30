Where to watch and stream The Killing – is the crime drama on Netflix?

Based on a Danish television series called Forbrydelsen, The Killing is a gripping, atmospheric and starkly realistic mystery that eschews the usual procedural clichés, focusing instead on the psychology of its characters and the impact of a horrific crime on those in its wake. It inspired an entire ‘Scandi-noir’ trend when it first released (not to mention a spike in sales of thick knit jumpers) but it’s a truly timeless classic you can still enjoy today. Here are all the details you need.

Advertisement

Where can I watch The Killing? Is it available on Netflix?

Seasons 1-4 of The Killing are available on Amazon Prime, and some seasons are on iTunes. The complete series is also available to buy on DVD.

How many seasons are there of The Killing?

There are four seasons of the show, each with varying numbers of episodes. Seasons one and two are 13 episodes long, season three has 12 episodes, and season four has only six episodes.

What is The Killing about?

The first series of the American crime drama follows an investigation into the murder of Seattle teen Rosie Larson from multiple perspectives, including the police and Rosie’s grieving family.

After Rosie’s body is found in the boot of a submerged car, veteran detective Sarah Linden is assigned to the case alongside rookie Stephen Holder. The case quickly becomes complex, with numerous possible suspects identified and broad implications for the whole community.

Who is in the cast of The Killing?

Mireille Enos won a Golden Globe for playing detective Sarah Linden, whose plans to move to California are thwarted after she is assigned the Rosie Larson case. Previously, Enos guest starred on Sex and the City and played twins in HBO’s Big Love.

Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman (House of Cards, Suicide Squad) plays rookie Detective Stephen Holder.

Billy Campbell (Dynasty) plays Darren Richmond, who is running for mayor. Judging Amy’s Kristin Lehman plays Gwen Eaton, his campaign advisor.

Rosie’s parents Stanley and Mitch are played by Michelle Forbes (24) and Brent Sexton (Deadwood).

Other cast members include Brendan Sexton III (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Stanley’s close friend Belko Royce, Annie Corley (The Bridges of Madison County) as social worker Regi Darnell, and Eric Ladin (Mad Men) as campaign manager Jamie Wright.

Who wrote The Killing?

The American remake was written and developed primarily by Veena Sud, who worked as a reality TV director before writing and executive producing Cold Case.

The original Danish series was penned by Søren Sveistrup, who was an executive producer for the American series.

Where was The Killing filmed?

The Killing was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, primarily in and around Vancouver and Coquitlam.

Where can I watch The Killing Danish version?

You can stream series one and two of the Danish version, with English subtitles, via Amazon Prime. A box set of the full series is available to purchase on DVD.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.