Jennifer Aniston battles sexism and ageism in first trailer for The Morning Show

Apple TV has unveiled its first full trailer for upcoming series The Morning Show, which sees Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon navigate the politics of a TV magazine show.

Specifically, the characters have to deal with the fallout following sexual misconduct allegations against anchor Mitch Kessler (Carell), his co-host of 15 years Alex Levy (Aniston) announcing the “sad and upsetting” news on air.

As Levy continues to struggle against the sexism rife in her industry, a new younger co-host (Witherspoon, who was born only seven years before Aniston in real life) guns for the top anchor spot.

“Most people want to trust that the person who is telling them about the world is an honest person,” Witherspoon tells her co-host on air, leaving a tense pause before adding: “Like you.”

According to the show’s synopsis, the story will be told through “two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-powered jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives”.

Watchmen’s Billy Crudup plays a sneering network boss and Mark Duplass a head producer. The cast also includes Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Desean K. Terry, Jack Davenport and Janina Gavankar.

The Morning Show will debut this Autumn on exclusively on Apple TV+