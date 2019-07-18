When is Another Life streaming on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Netflix’s latest foray into science fiction brings Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff back into the world of spaceships and alien threats in new series Another Life.

Check out everything you need to know about the new streaming drama – which also stars Selma Blair and Justin Chatwin among others – below.

When does Another Life stream on Netflix?

Another Life is released on July 25th 2019 on Netflix for a worldwide audience.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – and the footage tells the story of an astronaut called Niko Breckinridge “scared” by her new mission to track down a mysterious alien threat in deep space.

Featuring lots of tense camera crawls through corridors, gun battles and scary-looking disasters in space, Another Life looks to be a real heart-racer, especially given the scale of the threat faced by the characters.

“This mission cannot and will not fail,” Breckinridge says at the conclusion of the footage – famous last words…

Who’s in the cast?

Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff returns to the world of sci-fi to lead the cast, playing mission commander Niko Breckinridge.

Joining her are others including Selma Blair as an influencer trying to “break one of the biggest stories in human history,” Tyler Hoechlin as the resentful former commander of The Salvare spaceship (now commandeered by Niko), Justin Chatwin as Niko’s husband Erik, who also plays a significant role in Earth’s United States Interstellar Command and Samuel Anderson as holographic A.I William.

Other cast include Elizabeth Ludlow. Blu Hunt, A.j. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Jessica Camacho, Barbara Williams, Greg Hovanessian and Lina Renna.

What’s the story?

The official synopsis for the series reads:

When a mysterious alien Artifact lands on Earth, Commander Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) has to lead humanity’s first interstellar mission to its planet of origin, while her husband (Justin Chatwin) tries to make first contact with the artefact back on earth.

Another Life explores the miracle of life, how precious life is in a universe mostly empty of it, and the lengths we will go to protect the ones we love.