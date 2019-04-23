Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa says he totally saw Eric and Adam’s romance coming

Sex Education favourite Ncuti Gatwa has revealed that from the very first moment he laid eyes on the script, he predicted that there would be a romance between his character Eric and his nemesis, school bad-boy Adam (Connor Swindells).

Adam, the troubled son of Moordale High’s headteacher Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie), spends most of the Netflix show’s first season bullying Eric and generally making his life hell, but by the end of the series the pair were canoodling in detention – and Gatwa saw it coming all along.

“Oh yes,” Gatwa told RadioTimes.com. “I have to admit, I did see it literally from the first moment that Adam pushes Eric into the lockers. I was like, ‘I bet you anything they end up together.’

“And lo and behold, by episode eight they’re rolling around those music room floors. I did see it. I thought it was quite exciting.”

Gatwa added that eagle-eyed fans also noticed numerous phallic Easter eggs (yes, that’s now a thing) dotted throughout the series with regards to Adam’s crush on Eric.

“Adam is weirdly obsessed with Eric actually,” said Gatwa. “He’s always holding something phallic near his mouth when he’s watching Eric. All the signs are there.”

Sadly, series one ends with Eric left disappointed after Adam is packed off to military school, however Sex Education season two goes into production at the end of April – so hopefully we won’t be waiting too long to find out if there’s a future for the unlikely couple.