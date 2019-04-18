Jamie and Claire are totally smitten in first look at the new series of Outlander
Our favourite time-travelling duo are back for a fifth season
While we’re still coming to terms with the long wait until Outlander season five, a first-look photo from the new series is helping us through the dark times.
- How was North Carolina filmed in Scotland for Outlander season 4?
- Who is Aunt Jocasta in Outlander season 4?
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
How to watch Outlander online…
Released on STARZ’s official Twitter page, the photo features Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the New World (aka pre-revolutionary US), gazing — when are they not? — adoringly into each other’s eyes.
Your first photo from Season 5 is here, clan! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/AhqX43RpHQ
— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 16, 2019
Caitriona Balfe, who plays the time-travelling Claire, retweeted the image on her Twitter account. “Just a couple of kids… 20+ years in…” she wrote, in reference to the gap of time in which Claire returned to the 1940s after mistakenly believing that Jamie had died.
Just a couple of kids…20+ years in…. #Outlanderseason5 https://t.co/JHfXqRUAfo
— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) April 16, 2019
The fifth season will pick up shortly after the fourth season finale, which ended on a cliffhanger after Jamie received an order from Governor Tryon to find and kill his godfather, Murtagh.
“Season five, we essentially pick up where we left them,” Richard Rankin, who plays Roger, told RadioTimes.com. “There’s a little passage of time, but there’s a lot going on for all of the characters, and there’s a lot of new relationships to be forged.”