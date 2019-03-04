How well do you know Good Omens?
Are you ready for the apocalypse? Test your knowledge of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's Good Omens ahead of Amazon Prime Video's adaptation
Can you differentiate the Antichrist from your average Warlock? Do you know the secret history of the M25?
If you know your fast-living demons from your rather fussy angels, take our Good Omens quiz and test your knowledge before watching Amazon Prime Video’s TV adaptation…
- Everything you need to know about Neil Omen’s Good Omens
- 11 sneaky Good Omens Easter Eggs hidden in the opening credits
- Good Omens star David Tennant: “it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before”
