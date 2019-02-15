Will Mindhunter’s Cameron Britton return as Ed Kemper for season two?

Were you creeped out by serial killer Ed Kemper in Mindhunter? Try putting yourself in the shoes of actor Cameron Britton’s wife…

The actor, who was nominated for an Emmy for playing the real-life “co-ed killer” in David Fincher’s crime drama, told RadioTimes.com that he regularly struggled to leave his character behind when he left the set, and majorly spooked his other half in the process.

“Characters can stay with you,” he said.”There were days when I went home and had to say out loud, ‘Get out of there! Go away, I’m having dinner with my wife, and she doesn’t want you here either!’”

He says his wife started to notice him behaving peculiarly, and took this as a signal that Kemper, who murdered his own grandparents and several young women, was still playing on his mind. “It’s weird man, she could come home and go, ‘Is Ed here?’,” he said. “‘Yeah he’s trying to play video games, he’s being a bit of a jerk’.”



Britton is keeping coy about whether or not he is in season two of the drama, which is set to be released later in 2019.

“Netflix pulls those memories out of me,” he said. “I hope I’m in it and I can’t remember, it’s a blind spot.”

For now, his fans can turn their attention towards The Umbrella Academy, a 10-part adaptation of My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s comic book series of the same name, in which Britton stars as a time-travelling assassin alongside Mary J Blige.

The Umbrella Academy is released on Netflix on Friday 15th February 2019