When is The Umbrella Academy season two released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Season two of The Umbrella Academy – Netflix‘s dark comedy superhero series – will be taking a trip down memory lane, as the eclectic Hargreeves siblings find themselves separated and stuck in the Swinging Sixties.

Based on the comic books by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the series follows the siblings, all of whom exhibited supernatural powers at birth and were adopted by an eccentric billionaire to form a crime-fighting family.

Following on from a cliffhanger finale for season one, we’ve now had confirmation that the new season will be set during the 1960s – while a series of first-look images show exactly how the siblings have adapted to have adapted to their new time (by the looks of it, Klaus Hargreeves is thriving).

There’s also been a new season two poster revealed, with some intriguing clues hidden in the reflections of the Hargreeves’ sunglasses as The Umbrella Academy cast pose together.

With the comics consisting of three volumes, hopefully a third instalment of The Umbrella Academy is in the works, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet!

Read on for everything you need to know about season two…

**WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE**

When is The Umbrella Academy season two released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed season two will land on 31st July.

Showrunner Steve Blackman previously revealed it would take the team around 18 months to make the next season, which means it’s now arriving bang on time.

Way, who penned the comic books has previously revealed he plans to keep the series from overtaking the books, as Game of Thrones did towards the end.

“The goal for us is to stay ahead of the show, and since we’re on series three [of the comics], we are now ahead of the show,” he said.

“So that’s a good thing. The idea with the comic is to go right from series three, take a three-to-four-month break, then go right into series four. That is kind of our schedule to keep us on track. So there is story there and it’s all planned out.”

The first two volumes of The Umbrella Academy were published back to back in 2008, before there was a 10-year break while Way focused on other projects.

Is there a trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 2?

As of yet, we don’t have a trailer for the second season.

Netflix also has yet to share any official first look images but there was a fun teaser video shared alongside the release date announcement.

The clip showed the actors who play the Hargreeves children dancing around their own homes to the soundtrack of Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now during lockdown.

They appeared somewhat bored with isolation, each adding some of their character quirks to the quirky announcement video.

Check out the video below.

Who’s in the cast of the second season of The Umbrella Academy?

**WARNING: contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy series one**

Since season one ended with a dramatic cliffhanger after The Umbrella Academy were forced to turn on one of their own, Vanya (Ellen Page) to stop her in her mission to try and destroy the world with her apocalyptic fire, it’s good to hear all the main cast are returning for round two.

The first season concluded after Vanya destroyed the moon, causing havoc on Earth and leading the rest of the Academy to jump back in time with the help of Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) in order to put a stop to the apocalypse earlier in the timeline, when they were still children.

Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Robert Sheehan have also signed on for season two, leading us to assume the young versions of the Academy won’t be sticking around for too long.

Gallagher will be reprising his role as the time-travelling Number Five.

On what it was like to film his scenes with his “love interest” shop mannequin Dolores in season one, he told RadioTimes.com: “You have to go to a place of a man trapped alone in a world with a mannequin and no one else for 45 years. The mannequin they got is very lifelike and it seems like she is looking right at you. People have really taken to Dolores.”

As well as the returning cast members, there are a number of new faces joining the Netflix series for season two.

New cast members include Yusuf Gatewood, Ritu Arya and Marin Ireland – with each playing an intriguing new character.

Gatewood, who played the Horseman Famine in Amazon’s Good Omens and has also appeared in The Originals, will play Raymond. A born leader, Raymond is described as a man “with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look.”

Arya (who has starred in Channel 4’s Humans, The Good Karma Hospital and upcoming movie Last Christmas) will play Lila, described as “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.”

And finally, Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete, Hell or High Water) is set to play a woman called Sissy, “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons.”

What does season two look like?

Netflix has already released a surprisingly spoiler-y synopsis (below), which reveals that Five’s time-travelling powers go wrong when they escape Vanya’s apocalypse – and somehow cause a potential nuclear war in the 1960s, where the siblings end up.

A number of stills from the upcoming series were released earlier this year to give fans a taste of what’s to come.

The first-look images show the cast dressed in typical 60’s attire as the siblings have been transported back in time to stop the apocalypse.

What will happen in The Umbrella Academy season two?

The official Netflix synopsis reads, “Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived.”

It continues, “Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”

Netflix has also released a poster for the new season, with clues hidden in the reflections of all the Hagreeves’ sunglasses, including: a newspaper headline revealing war has been declared; a festival (possibly Woodstock); and people dressed in typical 60s attire.

Gallagher spoke about season two last year, telling RadioTimes.com: “Will it be mind blowing? Yes, it will be way better than season one. Our showrunner Steve is the best writer and has the best writing staff. It will be epic. I can’t wait to film all of it.”

If Blackman follows the comic book series exactly, the second series will see the surviving members of the Academy, stuck in the past, attempt to change the course of history and prevent the end of the world by assassinating John F Kennedy (who, as it turns out, was not assassinated in the world that Number 5, Spaceboy and co inhabit).

Way has already given Blackman an 18-page document that spells out the narrative of the comic book.

But Way adds he has a “mutual respect” for Blackman should he feel the need to make changes to the screenplay.

“It’s cool because Steve is super respectful of the source material and asks me questions and sometimes, he’ll ask me to help solve problems. Then, at the same time, he’s going, and because there’s a mutual respect, he’s going and making changes and I’m supporting those changes,” Way said. “I want him to feel free to tell the story he wants.”

“The goal is not to diverge. Not everything translates from the graphic novel page to the screen, but there’s a legion of fans and I want to bring in a whole new legion of fans who’ve never read the graphic novel, so the goal is not to just go off in our own direction,” Blackman said. “I like Gerard and Gabriel’s ideas so much, the goal is keep on trucking behind them, beside them.

“Things will deviate, but the goal is to try to be true to the source material.”

The Umbrella Academy season one is available to stream on Netflix now.