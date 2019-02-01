Has the new Good Omens trailer sneakily confirmed when the series will be released?

Neil Gaiman has teased that the new trailer for Good Omens contains “clues” about when the show is set to be released.

The new video is mostly just scrolling, explanatory text which sets out the story of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s apocalyptic plot.

The clip states that “the world will end this Spring”, putting the Good Omens release on Amazon Prime Video firmly in the ‘spring 2019’ window.

But is there anything else hidden that can help us narrow it down a bit?

There are clues in the trailer I tweeted today. https://t.co/fq8ZJaMseR — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2019

“The world will end this Spring – according to the Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch,” the text in the video reads. “Except, a somewhat fussy angel and a fast-living demon – who live here on earth – are not actually looking forward to it.”

Michael Sheen and David Tennant are set to star as the angel and the demon respectively.

Aziraphale and Crowley’s quest to end Armageddon is off to a rough start. Tweet #GoodOmens now and tell us where you think the #MissingAntichrist is. — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) January 22, 2019

Are there some anagrams or hidden images/info in the video above that we’re missing?

One inspired suggestion from a fan pondered what ‘apocalyptic’ events are set to take place this spring – and pointed at Brexit (29th March 2019).

Could the ref to doomsday be a veiled Brexit metaphor….29th March maybe? Or too political? — Autumnal Flowers (@JGJones2014) January 22, 2019

29th March is at least a Friday, traditionally the day that Amazon shows are revealed, so the suggestion isn’t as out there as you might think.

Or maybe all this talk of angels and demons mean that the Easter weekend in April is more likely?

Following its release on Amazon, Good Omens will be broadcast at some point on the BBC.

Gaiman also added that the music in the new video is actually the theme music for the series composed by David Arnold.

This is also the first time you can hear @DavidGArnold's glorious Good Omens theme. https://t.co/ApZncR2sK7 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2019

Good Omens is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019

This article was originally published on 23 January 2019