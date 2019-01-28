Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside some of the more reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, like Turn Up Charlie, fronted by Idris Elba, and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

January

1st January 2019

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 Lemony Snicket’s story comes to an end. This year, Neil Patrick Harris is joined by Girls and Get Out star Allison Williams

Comedians of the World global stand-up comedy series

11th January 2019

Sex Education season 1“A socially awkward high school virgin” (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson), joins forces with a “whip-smart bad girl” to set up an underground sex therapy clinic for their fellow students

The Good Place season 3 The US comedy returns after a winter hiatus

Friends From College season 2 The US sitcom about not-so-grown-up adults returns

18th January 2019

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 The ship embarks on a new mission under the command of temporary captain Christopher Pike

The Punisher: season 2 Jon Bernthal returns in the Marvel series that has (so far) lived despite other series cancellations

FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened An investigative documentary exploring an ill-fated 2017 festival

Grace and Frankie season 5 The two friends launch a scheme to get their old lives back

24th January

Conversations with a Killer: the Ted Bundy Tapes Present-day interviews mix with archive recordings to tell the story of serial killer Ted Bundy

25th January 2019

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 part 2 The final set of episodes of the hit comedy

February

1st February 2019

Russian Doll Parks and Rec star Amy Poehler has co-created this high concept comedy about a young woman at a seemingly inescapable New York party

Nightflyers The space voyage sci-fi horror series – based on George RR Martin’s novella of the same name – is being made by US broadcaster Syfy, but from February will be available to viewers in the UK and Ireland on Netflix

8th February 2019

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke An eye-opening investigation into the shooting of legendary musician Sam Cooke

14th February 2019

Dirty John The dramatisation of the hit true crime podcast arrives, unnervingly, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Connie Britton and Eric Bana star

Dating Around Netflix’s first original dating show: a singleton goes on five prospective dates. Who will get a second date?

15th February 2019

The Umbrella Academy This series, about the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes who get together to find out the cause of their father’s mysterious death, was adapted from a graphic novel written by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way. It stars Ellen Page, Mary J Blige and Tom Hopper

22nd February 2019

Suburra season 2 The Italian original series, about corruption and criminality bubbling beneath the surface in Rome, is back for a second bristling hit.

Paris Is Us Continuing the theme of European dramas is this dreamy-looking French series about young lovers amid rising social tensions in Paris.

Chef’s Table: Volume 6 The world’s most renowned chefs share their personal stories, inspirations, and unique styles

