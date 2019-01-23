The Punisher creator teases what could happen in season 3 – if the show isn’t cancelled

The Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot has said he has “a really good idea” for what could happen in season three – but he seems as worried as the fans are that the show could be axed by Netflix.

Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage have all been cancelled in recent months, leaving the future of the remaining shows (The Punisher and Jessica Jones, which is set to release its third season later this year) uncertain.

However, after leaving the ending of season two (spoilers to follow) open for further episodes, Lightfoot says he has already discussed an idea with Marvel TV that they are “excited” about.

“I’ve got a really good idea about what would be next,” he told Comicbook.com. “I’ve got a very good idea about what season three is, I’ve got an idea for it I’m really excited about, which Marvel know about and they’re also excited about. We just obviously hope we get the chance to go make it.”

Unable to go into much detail, he did confirm that it would be predominantly set in New York City this time.

“I think the idea I have is very much back in the city,” he said. “The theme is seeing Frank, now he has fully embraced the mantle of The Punisher, where that takes him and what problems that throws up for him as he follows that path. I can’t say much more than that really. But yeah, we’re hoping we get the good word and we go ahead and dive back in.”

The closing scene of the second season saw Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle entering a warehouse to shoot down dozens of criminals. Lightfoot said that he hopes it left viewers craving more.

“I mean, look, the end of season two: that final image was meant to say, very much, ‘Look, Frank is now The Punisher,'” he said. “And hopefully people were like, ‘I can’t wait for season three’, you know? Come back and see what the hell he’s up to.”

The Punisher season 2 is streaming on Netflix now