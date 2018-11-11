Star Trek: Discovery could be getting a spin-off

Apparently Patrick Stewart’s eagerly-anticipated Jean-Luc Picard series isn’t the only Star Trek spin-off in development, with US network CBS reportedly working on a new project based on the characters established in current main series Star Trek: Discovery.

And rumour has it that this new spin-off is set to revolve around an intriguing character – Michelle Yeoh’s Phillippa Georgiou, the aggressive and slightly evil “Mirrorverse” version of Starfleet’s deceased Captain Georgiou who became a big part of the On-Demand sci-fi drama towards the end of its first series.

According to Deadline, Yeoh is in talks to reprise her role as Captain/ Emperor Georgiou in the spin-off, which is likely to follow her adventures working for Starfleet’s secretive special ops division Section 31 (which she was revealed to have joined at the end of series one).

The prospective spin-off is one of several expansions to the Star Trek universe planned by CBS including the Picard series, animated comedy Star Trek: Below Decks and a collection of short films in the Discovery universe called Short Treks.

Still, this new series isn’t a done deal, with Yeoh’s availability in question due to her fairly packed schedule (including the sequel to smash-hit Crazy Rich Asians and work for her own production company) – but no matter what, fans can still expect to see her return for Discovery series two in January, as Yeoh herself confirmed on social media.

In other words, it looks like we’re in for a lot more Michelle Yeoh in Star Trek going forward one way or another. We couldn’t be happier.

Star Trek: Discovery returns to Netflix UK in January