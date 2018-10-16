Accessibility Links

  Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House has scared the living daylights out of Twitter

Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House has scared the living daylights out of Twitter

The new series is packed with hidden ghosts – and an extremely scary Bent Neck Lady

Step aside Stranger Things: there’s a new Netflix series scaring the jeepers out of people. It may not feature a Demogorgon, but The Haunting of Hill House – a supernatural drama telling the story of one family plagued by tragedy (and several ghosts) in an old mansion – is giving viewers some serious nightmares.

Seriously, never watch a horror series right before bedtime…

And there’s one spirit in particular that’s haunting fans: The Bent Neck Lady.

Viewers are freaked out by the hidden ghosts scattered throughout the 10-part show…

But despite the scares, most people are really enjoying the series – especially episode six, a 60-minute single-take.

So, how exactly did the crew film episode six? How did the actors deal with this massive continuous shot? What were the rehearsals like? And was the entire thing almost a complete disaster thanks to a critical equipment failure at the last minute?

Funny you should ask: we sat down with the cast of Hill House who explained everything here.

All about The Haunting of Hill House

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

