Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House has scared the living daylights out of Twitter

Step aside Stranger Things: there’s a new Netflix series scaring the jeepers out of people. It may not feature a Demogorgon, but The Haunting of Hill House – a supernatural drama telling the story of one family plagued by tragedy (and several ghosts) in an old mansion – is giving viewers some serious nightmares.

Advertisement

Seriously, never watch a horror series right before bedtime…

I have made a critical error: I have continued to watch #HauntingofHillHouse after dark, and uh, I am seriously regretting it. pic.twitter.com/E8qnTzqQTs — Spooky Steph (@WriteOnSteph) October 14, 2018

WHY DID I DECIDE TO WATCH THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE AND ESPECIALLY AT NIGHT I CAN’T SLEEP NOW I DON’T NORMALLY WATCH SCARY FLICKS WHY DID I DO THIS TO MYSELF — Lauren (@thammmmers) October 15, 2018

I shouldn’t have watched #HauntingofHillHouse right before bed. pic.twitter.com/d97w00Trq0 — Matt Pumpkin Spicevedo 🎃 (@ShyGuyExpress) October 16, 2018

And there’s one spirit in particular that’s haunting fans: The Bent Neck Lady.

Was just walking through the house in the dark, when my mind decided to whisper "bent neck lady." Haven't moved for the light so quickly in my life 😂 #bentnecklady #HillHouse #HauntingofHillHouse — Stephen J. Butcher (@StevieJBee) October 16, 2018

NOT HAPPY WITH MYSELF FOR WATCHING BENT-NECK LADY BEFORE GOING TO BED. #HauntingofHillHouse — Patty (@pattypcw_) October 16, 2018

Viewers are freaked out by the hidden ghosts scattered throughout the 10-part show…

It me seeing all the random ass ghosts somewhere in the background of every scene in the house #HauntingofHillHouse pic.twitter.com/TvF28X11NJ — chris ungureanu (@KSChris) October 14, 2018

This one was pretty obvious. pic.twitter.com/pvcoxHgV00 — Professional Party Parrot 🏳️‍🌈 (@IamBexB) October 15, 2018

But despite the scares, most people are really enjoying the series – especially episode six, a 60-minute single-take.

I agree Episode 6 is incredible!!!! BLOWN AWAY! I just kinda sat on episode 6 and thought my GGGOOOODDDD what have I just witnessed!! It was outstanding ! Hang on, outstanding seems like such a LAME word! I have NO words for this level of brilliance! 🙌🏻 — Quincy Grace (@TheQuincyGrace) October 13, 2018

Episode 6 of #HauntingofHillHouse just made my head go 🤯. — Migue Siman (@MigueSiman) October 15, 2018

Just finished binging The Haunting of Hill House and I am in absolute awe. Flawless in almost every aspect. And the long shots they pulled in episode 6 are beyond ridiculous. Watch this or regret it. @haunting #HauntingofHillHouse pic.twitter.com/rV4m5q8BZG — Roland Thaler (@RoliTheOne) October 16, 2018

So, how exactly did the crew film episode six? How did the actors deal with this massive continuous shot? What were the rehearsals like? And was the entire thing almost a complete disaster thanks to a critical equipment failure at the last minute?

Advertisement

Funny you should ask: we sat down with the cast of Hill House who explained everything here.