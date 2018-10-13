Netflix has cancelled Marvel’s Iron Fist

In shock news Marvel and Netflix have announced the cancellation of Iron Fist, the martial arts/superhero series starring Finn Jones which recently debuted its second season on the Video-On Demand service.

The series follows the adventures of Jones’ mystical warrior and his friends (most notably Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing) as he battles the forces of the Hand and other enemies, using his martial arts skills and a special ability to focus his chi into one powerful blow.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement (via Deadline).

“Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners.”

“We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

The cancellation will come as a surprise to fans, as this is the first time Netflix has pulled the plug on one of its Marvel crossovers (which also include series like Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher), and despite poor reviews for its original series many critics thought that Iron Fist had improved during its second run.

Iron Fist also left things on a bit of a cliffhanger at the end of series two – Danny’s friend Colleen had become the Iron Fist, while Danny seemed to have picked up some magical bullet-bending abilities – which will presumably now not be resolved.

Unless of course, the statement’s comment that “the immortal Iron Fist will live on” is hinting at more than first appears. Rumour has it that Disney’s upcoming streaming service – which is set to host Jon Favreau’s Star Wars TV show as well as potential Loki or Black Widow series – could become a new home for Iron Fist in the future, with Marvel keen to keep the series going somewhere even if Netflix pulled the plug.

And even if that doesn’t turn out to be the case, we may yet see some of the series’ characters again in the other Marvel/Netflix series. Both Danny Rand and Colleen Wing guest-starred in Luke Cage season two, so it may be that the Iron Fist gang will crop up in that series again to resolve their stories.

Otherwise, though, it looks like this is the end of Iron Fist. Danny Rand, we hardly knew ye.

Marvel’s Iron Fist series one and two are available to stream on Netflix now