UK Star Trek fans are annoyed they don’t get to see the new series of shorts

Star Trek: Discovery fans based in the UK are raging after discovering that a series of shorts which have been released in the US are not currently available on our shores.

US network CBS has dropped the first episode in a series entitled Star Trek: Short Treks, and fans who were expecting it to magically appear on Netflix UK – as Discovery does, within hours of airing in America – were enraged to discover that it hadn’t. And there is no word from Netflix yet on whether they will at all…

Disgruntled Trekkies have taken to social media to share their disapointment.

“What, Netflix UK aren’t going to show the cool new Star Trek Discover Shorts?” James Thentir wrote on Twitter. “Damn.”

@MalcomrReeds added: “Hello I am really angry because the new Star Trek shorts aren’t going to be shown in the UK”.

And others have been badgering Netflix, CBS and Star Trek producers about if and when the new mini episodes will become available.

Will the cool special Star Trek Discovery Shorts b shown soon here on Netflix in UK 🇬🇧 pleas Wilson 😭🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻? pic.twitter.com/hLTxvjp23u — James thentir (@TheMadMonkey247) October 5, 2018

@NetflixUK Media reports in the UK suggest we won’t be getting the new Star Trek: Short Trek episodes. Are you negotiating with CBS to be able to stream those internationally outside the US? There are more Star Trek fans internationally than in the States. — Paul K (@Paulmk1983) September 23, 2018

Where can I watch the Star Trek shorts in the UK :(? Why isn’t @NetflixUK airing it — James Williams (@JetStreamJames) October 5, 2018

However, the kerfuffle brought the situation to Star Trek: Discovery writer Jayne Brook, who said that she would look into it.

Sorry you can't get the Short Treks in the UK! I'll have to check into that! #StarTrek — Jayne Brook (@thejaynebrook) September 30, 2018

So, there may be hope yet…

Star Trek: Discovery will return to Netflix UK in 2019