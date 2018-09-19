Could Tom Hiddleston’s Loki get his own TV show on Disney’s new streaming service?

There are reports that Disney is developing "a number" of TV series centred on Marvel movie characters

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki might be getting his very own TV show if reports about Disney’s new streaming service are accurate.

According to a report by Variety, Disney is in early stages of plans for numerous TV series centred on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most likely including Loki and the Scarlet Witch as well as other superheroes who have yet to appear in their own movies.

More exciting still, unlike in Marvel’s other spin-off TV shows, the actors from the movies – in this case Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olson – could also reprise their characters for the new streaming TV series.

According to the report, each series could include six to eight episodes, as Disney attempts to launch its long-planned streaming service with a bang.

These rumoured Marvel series will also remain separate to existing TV series such as Luke Cage and Agents of SHIELD, coming instead from movie production arm Marvel Studios.

Disney’s streaming service is due to launch in late 2019 and will air a number of high-profile projects, including a Star Wars series overseen by Jungle Book director Jon Favreau and a live-action Lady and the Tramp film.