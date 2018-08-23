Netflix are making a new series about Sunderland Football Club

The streaming giant has announced a spate of new non-scripted programming, including a new Derren Brown special and a documentary about the North England football club

Netflix has announced a slate of non-scripted series, including a documentary about Sunderland FC and a new special from British illusionist Derren Brown.

Sunderland Till I Die, an eight-part series produced by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73 (the people behind Manchester United’s Class of ’92 documentary), will examine the North England town’s undying passion for the club, following the team during their first season in the Championship after a painful relegation from the Premier League under former Manchester United manager David Moyes in the 2016/17 season. It is set to debut in December.

On top of this, Netflix also announced at the Edinburgh International Television Festival on Thursday that they will be releasing Brown’s new original special, Sacrifice, in which he rather elaborately tries to transform a man’s prejudices, later this year.

Three further shows were also unveiled including Final Table, a global culinary competition from MasterChef producers Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton, Death By Magic, a documentary about magicians who died performing their illusions, and Flinch, a new comedy game show which sees comedians Desiree Burch, Lloyd Griffith and Seann Walsh test the nerves of contestants on a farm in Ireland.

Sunderland Till I Die will be released on Netflix on 14th December 2018