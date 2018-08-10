Watch the first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series two

The award-winning Amazon comedy is set to return later this year

Amazon has released the first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series two, which will see newly single stand-up comic Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan) navigate her career and her love life in 1950s New York.

The trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of the storyline for the new season, but it does feature a joyous montage of Midge performing, dancing and taking care of her children, and, for a split second, Tony Shalhoub (who plays her father Abe) doing lunges on a pier by a lake. It’s all soundtracked by Judy Garland’s Get Happy. Check it out below.

The teaser comes off the back of the show – penned by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino – receiving a whopping 14 Emmy nominations, including best comedy, directing and writing, and acting noms for Shalhoub, Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, who plays Midge’s manager, Susie.

The show’s producers will feel confident going into the Emmys, having won the best comedy or musical TV series award at the Golden Globes in January. Brosnahan also beat out GLOW’s Alison Brie to the best actress prize.

Amazon has not yet announced a start date for the new series, but it is expected to return before the year is out.