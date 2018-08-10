Accessibility Links

Home
News
On Demand
Watch the first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series two

Watch the first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series two

The award-winning Amazon comedy is set to return later this year

Screen Shot 2018-08-10 at 10.26.44

Amazon has released the first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series two, which will see newly single stand-up comic Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan) navigate her career and her love life in 1950s New York.

Advertisement

The trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of the storyline for the new season, but it does feature a joyous montage of Midge performing, dancing and taking care of her children, and, for a split second, Tony Shalhoub (who plays her father Abe) doing lunges on a pier by a lake. It’s all soundtracked by Judy Garland’s Get Happy. Check it out below.

The teaser comes off the back of the show – penned by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino – receiving a whopping 14 Emmy nominations, including best comedy, directing and writing, and acting noms for Shalhoub, Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, who plays Midge’s manager, Susie.

The show’s producers will feel confident going into the Emmys, having won the best comedy or musical TV series award at the Golden Globes in January. Brosnahan also beat out GLOW’s Alison Brie to the best actress prize.

Advertisement

Amazon has not yet announced a start date for the new series, but it is expected to return before the year is out.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Screen Shot 2018-08-10 at 10.26.44
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Moonlight2

20 Oscar-winning movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (HBO, HF)

Game of Thrones and Westworld lead Emmy nominations – but Netflix outstrips HBO for the first time

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 20: "The Gates Excitation" - Pictured: Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). Penny gets the opportunity to host Bill Gates at work when his company wants to partner with her pharmaceutical company. Also, Leonard, Koothrappali, and Wolowitz do everything in their power to meet him, while Sheldon thinks he is the victim of an April Fools prank, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, March 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Erik Voake/CBS via Getty Images) TL

The Emmy Awards forgot to announce one of The Big Bang Theory’s nominations

Sea Oak (Amazon, BA)

Amazon is not commissioning ANY of its 2017 comedy pilots

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more