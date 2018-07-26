Accessibility Links

How similar do the new stars of The Crown look to the real-life royals?

Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Daniels will star in The Crown series three. Here's what their characters really looked like at the time

The crown comparison

With the release of the first three cast images from The Crown series three, we finally get our chance to see how this new collection of actors have transformed into their royal counterparts.

The Netflix drama jumps forward to 1964-1970 with a brand-new cast of slightly older actors, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter as her sister Princess Margaret.

But how do they compare to the real deal? Let’s take a closer look at some photographs from the time…

Does Olivia Colman look like Queen Elizabeth?

The Crown: Olivia Colman and Queen Elizabeth II

Costume designers may have modelled Olivia Colman’s debut royal outfit from this portrait of Elizabeth II in her office in 1970, titled “Royal Globetrotter”. Colman looks pretty convincing as the monarch, though if anything her hair isn’t quite tall enough…

Previously played by: Claire Foy

Does Helena Bonham Carter look like Princess Margaret?

The Crown: Princess Margaret and Helena Bonham Carter

In most photographs from this era Princess Margaret can be seen smiling – but who knows what kind of haughty glares she gave behind closed doors, as we see in this first image of Helena Bonham Carter. Certainly the Queen’s sister loved her eyeliner and lipstick – and a bit of bling.

Previously played by: Vanessa Kirby

Does Ben Daniels look like Tony Armstrong-Jones?

Lord Snowdon and Ben Daniels in The Crown

Princess Margaret’s husband Tony (aka Lord Snowdon) was a society photographer – and a bit of a rogue. With his piercing blue eyes, you can see why The Crown’s casting director chose Ben Daniels.

Previously played by: Matthew Goode

