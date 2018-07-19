Netflix reveals Narcos season four first look photos and new plot details as series moves to Mexico

Michael Peña and Diego Luna will lead the new season as it moves to Guadalajara

Netflix has unveiled the first images from the upcoming fourth season of war on drugs drama Narcos, which sees a massive shake-up as the show heads to Mexico.

The photos give us our first look at new lead Michael Peña (the best part of upcoming blockbuster Ant-Man and The Wasp) as undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena.

Meanwhile Star Wars Rogue One star Diego Luna is seen in his new role as Félix Gallardo, the leader of the Guadalajara Cartel and focus of Narcos season four. Check them out below.

The streaming service has also revealed the first details about the 1980s-set series, which will see Michael Peña’s Camarena uproot his family from California to Guadalajara to take down Gallardo, who is on the verge of building an empire by unifying traffickers.

By the sounds of things, Luna will play a very different kind of drug baron both to Pedro Pascal’s Pablo Escobar and the Cali Cartel leaders in season three.

A release from Netflix describes his character as: “quiet but bold, inscrutable but sharp-minded, to all appearances he is a benevolent leader, loyal to his friends, associates, and employees…but his ambition comes before all else.”

The new series will trace the modern war on drugs back to its roots, with Netflix adding ominously: “As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.”

Narcos season four is set to arrive on Netflix UK later this year