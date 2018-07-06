Accessibility Links

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe film goofy video as Outlander series four completes filming

Caitriona Balfe pretends to have slept through production, and our hearts are bursting

Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have released a goofy video of themselves to mark the last day of filming Outlander series four.

In the footage, which Heughan posted on his Instagram page, the two actors pretend to snooze, with Balfe resting her head on Heughan’s shoulder.

Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the time-travelling period drama, then disrupts his co-star’s ‘slumbers’. “Wake up Cait,” he says, “because it’s a wrap! We’ve finished season four. Yes, you slept through the whole thing.”

“Great,” an excitable Balfe responds, playing along with the joke. “So I can go home now,” she adds.

The pair, who claim in the video to be headed straight to a screening of the new season, then wave to the camera and run, grinning, out of shot  – but not before Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser, grabs a much-neded beverage.

“This coffee has got brandy in,” she admits, holding a coffee cup aloft and sipping from it.

What’s going to happen in Outlander season four? Everything we know so far (SPOILERS)

The actors also took to Twitter to mark the end of filming. “And that’s it… Season 4 is wrapped,” Balfe wrote. “What a journey. Thanks to our incredibly hard working crew, cast members and all our writers, directors and producers and everyone who makes this show happen … And now #disconap.”

Meanwhile Heughan thanked the rest of the cast and crew for their “hard graft” and “good humour” during filming.

Outlander season four will air on Starz in the USA and be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from November 2018

All about Outlander

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

