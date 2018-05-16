Amazon reveals first trailer for new Manchester City behind the scenes documentary All or Nothing

Amazon Prime Video has spent the past year following manager Pep Guardiola and his squad during their record breaking Premier League-winning season

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the first trailer from their upcoming behind the scenes documentary series with Manchester City.

The series, titled All or Nothing: Manchester City, follows manager Pep Guardiola and his side throughout their record-breaking Premier League campaign. The 30-second teaser below is the first teaser for the new series, set to be released later in 2018.

The video shows Guardiola discussing preparing his players for the season ahead, with shots from behind the scenes at City’s training facilities as well as scenes from inside the dressing room on match days.

According to Amazon, the series will “include interviews and dressing room action with legendary coach Pep Guardiola as well as the week-on-week stories that unfold within the lives of the players, offering fans closer access to Manchester City’s superstars from Kevin de Bruyne to Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and more.”

Watch the trailer below.

This is the latest documentary in Amazon’s All or Nothing sports series. The streaming service has already made TV shows with NFL sides the Arizona Cardinals, the LA Rams and Dallas Cowboys, and is set to release a new series following the New Zealand All Blacks rugby side on 1st June 2018.

The company has also displayed its interest in securing live TV sports rights as well as behind the scenes documentaries. Earlier this year Amazon bought the rights to broadcast US Open tennis in a five-year deal, while events on broadcasters including Eurosport are now available to watch via Amazon Channels.

All or Nothing: Manchester City will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video later in 2018.