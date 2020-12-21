Peter Jackson releases a five-minute montage from his Beatles film, Get Back

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has released a five-minute montage from his feature-length documentary about The Beatles, Get Back, culled from 56 hours of unseen footage of the Fab Four.

The Oscar-winning auteur said: “We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film The Beatles: Get Back. We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

Jackson added in the introduction: “The only good thing really is that we’re editing the film in New Zealand and now that our country has largely stamped out the virus, we’re able to come back into the cutting room and carry on with the editing that we’re doing… And here we are. We’ve got 56 hours of never seen before Beatles footage and it’s great stuff.

“I’d say we’re about halfway through the edit now but because you’ve been so patient and the film has been delayed until 2021 we thought it was a good time to give you a little sneaky preview of what we’ve been working on.”

The footage in the five-minute montage is culled from rehearsals for their legendary, valedictory performance on the rooftop of the Apple Corp building in Savile Row, London, in January 1969. It features the band in high spirits, with Billy Preston on keyboards, and Linda McCartney and Yoko Ono chatting away without of the acrimony associated with them.

It was The Beatles’ last live performance.

The five-minute special look is available to fans worldwide on TheBeatles.com and streaming on Disney+.

The feature-length documentary will open on 27th August 2021.

Jackson’s last documentary was the colourised World War 1 documentary They Shall Not Grow Old in 2019.

