Captain Tom Moore wants to be the next James Bond

There’s been a lot of speculation in recent months about who might replace Daniel Craig as cinema’s most well-known double-O agent – but one name that hasn’t been mentioned until now is Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Advertisement

The 100-year-old army veteran shot to fame earlier this year when he walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS, and now he has his sights set on a new challenge.

The captain joked that he would be a perfect fit for the iconic role when Craig departs following the delayed release of No Time to Die, saying it would be “a very good idea.”

“Yes, I wouldn’t mind being James Bond,” he told Metro. “That would be a good part to play because he always comes out best, he’s always the winner in the end.

“So being James Bond would be a very good idea.”

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Last week, producer Barbara Broccoli teased that the next iteration of Bond would see the role “reimagined” – so in that sense Captain Tom certainly fits the bill!

Several big names have been linked to the part in recent times, with reports last month inaccurately claiming that Tom Hardy had landed the role.

Meanwhile, a poll to determine who was the fan favourite, saw Outlander star Sam Heughan sweep to victory, scoring almost 30 per cent of the 80,000 votes cast.

Advertisement

Hardy and Henry Cavill also proved popular choices, coming in second and third place respectively, while several votes were cast for the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston and Richard Madden.