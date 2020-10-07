Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week
The weekly offers continue...
With the movie-watching world leaning more than ever towards streaming over physical Blu-rays and DVDs (although there are many that still love to see the collection proudly displayed on a shelf), there are now more streaming services than ever offering you great deals on owning movies.
iTunes is one of the biggest such platforms in the UK and each week, sometimes more than once, they give us some fantastic savings on many movies – quite a few in glorious 4K HDR. Considering new 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, this is a great way to build that UHD collection without breaking the bank.
And the deals are quite something too. Joker dropped to £7.99 not long after its release for example, while there are some classics that have been remastered to grab at bargain prices too. This week has seen The Wizard of Oz finally get a reduction on the service and that movie is in this deal list!
And if you are yet to buy a 4K TV, keep an eye on all the upcoming deal events taking place such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon’s always successful Prime Day.
iTunes 4k movie deals
£2.99
Oldboy
£3.99
Detroit
Hidden Figures
King Kong (2005)
Psycho
£4.99
Batman
Black Klansman
Boyz N The Hood
Clear and Present Danger
Escape From New York
Fences
Flashdance
Get Out
Godzilla (1998)
Godzilla (2014)
Glory
Harriet
Hook
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Kong Skull island
Patriot Games
Pretty in Pink
Ready Player One
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Straight Outta Compton
The DaVinci Code
The Hunt for Red October
The Meg
The Mummy (2017)
The Sum of All Fears
Tropic Thunder
Us
War of the Worlds
XXX The Return of Xander Cage
£5.99
10 Cloverfield Lane
2001: A Space Odyssey
Baywatch
Beetlejuice
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blockers
Breaking In
Dunkirk
Forrest Gump
Goodfellas
Gremlins
Inception
Interstellar
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Just Mercy
Mad Max Fury Road
Mission Impossible
Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol
Mission Impossible Fallout
Monster Trucks
mother!
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Pacific Rim
Pet Semetary (1989)
Queen & Slim
Ready Player One
Rocketman
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shutter Island
Superman
The Commuter
The Goonies
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Shining
The Wizard of Oz
Transformers: The Last Night
Twilight
Eclipse
New Moon
Breaking Dawn Part One
Breaking Dawn Part Two
Unforgiven
Wild
4K Bundles
The Bourne 5 Movie collection £9.99 (Bourne Identity HD only)
Kong Skull Island and Godzilla £9.99
How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99
HD iTunes Movie deals
There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:
Anaconda, Congo, Dumb and Dumber To, Hollow Man, Minority Report, Pitch Black, Sisters, The BFG, The Terminal and War Horse for £3.99.
For £4.99, look for titles like AI, Blade, Blade 2, Deep Blue Sea, Malcolm X, Se7en, Space Jam, Supersonic, The Shawshank Redemption and Training Day
