Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week

With the movie-watching world leaning more than ever towards streaming over physical Blu-rays and DVDs (although there are many that still love to see the collection proudly displayed on a shelf), there are now more streaming services than ever offering you great deals on owning movies.

iTunes is one of the biggest such platforms in the UK and each week, sometimes more than once, they give us some fantastic savings on many movies – quite a few in glorious 4K HDR. Considering new 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, this is a great way to build that UHD collection without breaking the bank.

And the deals are quite something too. Joker dropped to £7.99 not long after its release for example, while there are some classics that have been remastered to grab at bargain prices too. This week has seen The Wizard of Oz finally get a reduction on the service and that movie is in this deal list!

And if you are yet to buy a 4K TV, keep an eye on all the upcoming deal events taking place such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon’s always successful Prime Day.

iTunes 4k movie deals

£2.99

Oldboy

£3.99

Detroit

Hidden Figures

King Kong (2005)

Psycho

£4.99

Batman

Black Klansman

Boyz N The Hood

Clear and Present Danger

Escape From New York

Fences

Flashdance

Get Out

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla (2014)

Glory

Harriet

Hook

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Kong Skull island

Patriot Games

Pretty in Pink

Ready Player One

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Straight Outta Compton

The DaVinci Code

The Hunt for Red October

The Meg

The Mummy (2017)

The Sum of All Fears

Tropic Thunder

Us

War of the Worlds

XXX The Return of Xander Cage

£5.99

10 Cloverfield Lane

2001: A Space Odyssey

Baywatch

Beetlejuice

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blockers

Breaking In

Dunkirk

Forrest Gump

Goodfellas

Gremlins

Inception

Interstellar

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Just Mercy

Mad Max Fury Road

Mission Impossible

Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol

Mission Impossible Fallout

Monster Trucks

mother!

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Pacific Rim

Pet Semetary (1989)

Queen & Slim

Ready Player One

Rocketman

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shutter Island

Superman

The Commuter

The Goonies

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Shining

The Wizard of Oz

Transformers: The Last Night

Twilight

Eclipse

New Moon

Breaking Dawn Part One

Breaking Dawn Part Two

Unforgiven

Wild

4K Bundles

The Bourne 5 Movie collection £9.99 (Bourne Identity HD only)

Kong Skull Island and Godzilla £9.99

How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99

HD iTunes Movie deals

There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:

Anaconda, Congo, Dumb and Dumber To, Hollow Man, Minority Report, Pitch Black, Sisters, The BFG, The Terminal and War Horse for £3.99.

For £4.99, look for titles like AI, Blade, Blade 2, Deep Blue Sea, Malcolm X, Se7en, Space Jam, Supersonic, The Shawshank Redemption and Training Day

