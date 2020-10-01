Fantastic news for Beasts fans everywhere – because filming has resumed on upcoming Wizarding World movie Fantastic Beasts 3, said to continue the story of The Crimes of Grindelwald in a world set decades before the original Harry Potter story. Accio, sequel!

Returning cast are expected to include Eddie Redmayne’s central magizoologist Newt Scamander, Jude Law’s younger Albus Dumbledore, Johnny Depp’s Grindelwald and Ezra Miller’s Credence among many others, with veteran Potter director David Yates back at the helm.

But what else can we expect from the next Fantastic Beasts movie? Has filming been affected by the coronavirus, and when can we expect it to fly into muggle cinemas? Read on to find out…

When will Fantastic Beasts 3 be released?

Fantastic Beasts 3 was originally scheduled for a 12th November 2021 release date. However, it’s unclear if this date will be delayed by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Filming for the movie halted after just one day in March 2020, with many scenes to be shot in Brazil, a country heavily hit by the crisis. However, filming has now finally resumed as of September 2020 in the UK, meaning that fans might not have to wait too long to see the movie after all.

“It’s interesting because we’ve started shooting now,” star Eddie Redmayne told CinemaBlend.

“We’re two weeks in, and again, it’s a whole new process. It’s a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other.

“What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it’s fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game,” he concluded.

And speaking to the Daily Mail, he revealed some of the processes used to keep the cast safe during filming.

“We’re being tested several times a week; we are wearing masks for rehearsal; we’re in bubbles,” he said. “It does make you extra careful.”

What will Fantastic Beasts 3 be about?

Not much is known about Fantastic Beasts 3, but it has been confirmed to be set in the 1930s and/or in Rio de Janeiro, which might explain the plans to film in Brazil…

Specifically, the story will lead up to the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War Two, which was hinted at in previous film The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The film is also expected to show more of Johnny Depp as the main antagonist Gellert Grindelwald, a dark wizard of great power who has taken Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone (aka Aurelius Dumbledore) under his deadly wing.

Speaking of Dumbledores, in the previous film we were introduced to a young version of Albus Dumbledore and discover that long ago he made a magical blood pact with Grindelwald, precluding the wizards from causing each other harm. Dumbledore trying to destroy the pact looks to be a likely plot thread in the event that Jude Law is to return in this film as young Albus.

Who is in the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3?

You can expect to see Eddie Redmayne back as Newt Scamander with Johnny Depp confirmed to reprise his role as Grindelwald. They’ll be joined by Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone) and Jude Law (Dumbledore), with Jessica Williams set to play Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks following a cameo in the previous film.

When will we see Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer?

We probably won’t get a teaser until early 2021, with a full trailer following sometime after that. Still, fingers crossed it won’t be too long a wait.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled for release on 12th November 2021. Watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald for free with a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime.