Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week
The weekly offers continue...
With the movie-watching world leaning more than ever towards streaming over physical Blu-rays and DVDs (although there are many that still love to see the collection proudly displayed on a shelf), there are now more streaming services than ever offering you great deals on owning movies.
iTunes is one of the biggest such platforms in the UK and each week, sometimes more than once, they give us some fantastic savings on many movies – quite a few in glorious 4K HDR. Considering new 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, this is a great way to build that UHD collection without breaking the bank.
And the deals are quite something too. Joker dropped to £7.99 not long after its release for example, while there are some classics that have been remastered to grab at bargain prices too. This week has seen Jaws finally upgraded to 4K on the service and that movie is in this deal list!
And if you are yet to buy a 4K TV, keep an eye on all the upcoming deal events taking place such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon’s always successful Prime Day.
iTunes 4k movie deals
£2.99
Oldboy
£3.99
Creed
Creed II
Detroit
Edward Scissorhands
Escape Plan
Divergent
Insurgent
Allegient
Hidden Figures
Now You See Me 2
On the Basis of Sex
The Great Escape
Rocky
Psycho
Red
Red 2
The Magnificent Seven
Twilight
Eclipse
New Moon
Breaking Dawn Part One
Breaking Dawn Part Two
£4.99
American Gangster
Black Klansman
Boyz N The Hood
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Evil Dead 2
Fences
Flashdance
Forrest Gump
Get Out
Glory
Harriet
Happy Death Day
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jaws
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park: The Lost World
Jurassic Park 3
Jurassic World
Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
La La Land
Mission Impossible
Mission Impossible 2
Mission Impossible 3
Patriots Day
Patriot Games
Pretty in Pink
Robin Hood (2010)
Schindler’s List
Shutter Island
Snow White & The Huntsman
Straight Outta Compton
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Legacy
Jason Bourne
The DaVinci Code
The Fast & The Furious
The Fast & The Furious 2
The Fast & The Furious 3: Tokyo Drift
The Fast & Furious 4
Fast Five
The Fast & The Furious 6
The Fast & The Furious 7
The Fast & The Furious 8
The Hunt for Red October
The Mummy (2017)
The Post
The Sum of All Fears
Tropic Thunder
Us
XXX The Return of Xander Cage
£5.99
10 Cloverfield Lane
A Star is Born
Baywatch
Blockers
Breaking In
Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Just Mercy
Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol
Mission Impossible Fallout
Monster Trucks
mother!
Now You See Me
Pet Semetary (1989)
Queen & Slim
Ready Player One
Rocketman
Saving Private Ryan
The Commuter
Transformers: The Last Night
Wild
4K Bundles
Fast & Furious including Hobbs & Shaw 9 Movie Collection £29.99
How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99
Star Trek Reboot trilogy £9.99
iTunes movie deals
£1.99
All Good Things
Essex Boys Retribution
Essex Boys Law of Survival
Only
The Fall of The Essex Boys
The Great War
The Krays
The Prey
£2.99
A Private Function
Anchors Up
Battle Royale
Black Moon Rising
Black Sunday
Blade of the Immortals
Bloodstone
Bride of ReAnimator
Cabin Fever
Charming
Children of the Corn
Children of the Corn 2
Children of the Corn 3
Cinema Paradiso
City of the Living Dead
Climax
Creepshow 2
Crimes of Passion
Dachra: Curse of the Witch
Dark Blue
Dave Made a Maze
Dead or Alive
Deadly Manor
Demons
Demons 2
Donnie Darko
Double Face
Elvis & Annabelle
Elvira
Gamera
Graveyard Honor
Halloween Island
Heathers
Hellraiser
Hellraiser 2
Hell Comes to Frogtown
Hired to Kill
House
House 2
House 3
House 4
Horror Express
How to Get Ahead in Advertising
Jack Irish
Jake Speed
Jamaica Inn
King of New York
Kolobos
Lake Michigan Monster
Last Days in the Desert
Lords of Anarchy
Maniac Cop
Matinee
Mega Time Squad
Mona Lisa
Of Mice & Men
One Cut of the Dead
One Missed Call
Olympic Dreams
Phantasm
Phantasm 2
Phantasm 3
Phantasm 4
Perfect
Police Tactics
Precious
Rainy Dog
Ravers
Rawhead Rex
Ray Harryhausen Special Effects Titan
Reform School Girls
Return of the Killer Tomatoes
Red Scorpion
Ring
Ring 2
Ring 0
Scared Stiff
Schlock
Season of the Witch
Sister Street Fighter
Sister Street Fighter 2
Sleeping Dogs
Slugs
Society
Street Mobster
Stormy Monday
Spiral
Terminal
The Boondock Saints
The Chill Factor
The Child
The City of the Dead
The Comic
The Crazies
The Exterminator
The Grand Duel
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes Part 2
The Holy Mountain
The Hunt
The Jesus Rolls
The Long Good Friday
The Mimic
The Mutilator
The Prey
The Slayer
The Villainess
The Zero Boys
Time Bandits
Trouble
Tokyo Mighty Guy
Tokyo Nights
Trapped Alive
Vamp
Whirlpool
Whiskey Galore
Withnail & I
Wolf Guy
Yakuza Law
Zombie for Sale
£3.99
A Low Down Dirty Shame
Akheela & the Bee
Another Stakeout
Antwone Fisher
Bad Company
Blood Brother
Brotherhood
Chronicle
Con Air
Consenting Adults
Contact
Crazy on the Outside
Crooklyn
Deep Rising
Devil in a Blue Dress
Facing Ali
Fruitvale Station
Good Deeds
Gone in 60 Seconds
Houseguest
I Am Ali
Marshall
Metro
Mo’ Better Blues
Moonlight
Monsters Ball
Operation Dumbo Drop
Peeples
Red Tails
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rocky Balboa
Shipwrecked
Straight Talk
Temptation
The Best Man
The Million Dollar Duck
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emporer
The Puppet Masters
The Single Moms Club
Uncle Drew
USS Indianapolis
Veronica Guerin
Wheres the Money
£4.99
12 Years a Slave
Coming to America
Django Unchained
Harriet
If Beale Street Could Talk
Roman J Israel Esquire
£5.99
Collette
Emma
Eternity’s Gate
Gangs of New York
Honey Boy
Hustlers
Mary Shelley
Radioactive
Run Fatboy Run
The Departed
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Shawshank Redemption
£6.99
Bros: After the Screaming Stops
Little Monsters
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Ex
Mary & The Witches Flower
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Ex
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies Ex
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Ex
Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Ex
Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Ex
Bundles
Resident Evil 9 Movie Bundle £29.99
The Hobbit Trilogy £17.97
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy £17.97
The Hobbit Trilogy Extended £20.97
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Extended £20.97
The Magnificent Seven Double Pack £7.98
True Grit Double Pack £7.98
Wondering what is being released in cinemas this year? We have a UK 2020 film releases guide. For more tech news check out our Technology section.