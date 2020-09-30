When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date? Everything you need to know about the Christmas film

As we head into October, the daylight hours shorten and the winter weather sets in, it starts to feel as though the holiday season is just around the corner.

However, thanks to Netflix, Christmas has come early this year with its announcement of new festive film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

The musical adventure, starring top Hollywood stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key and musical talent John Legend, follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle who turns to his talented granddaughter when his most prized creation is stolen.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jingle Jangle, when it’s released and who stars in the festive flick.

When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date?

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey arrives on Netflix on Friday 13th November.

You can subscribe to Netflix in the UK for £5.99, £8.99 or £11.99 a month depending on which package you pick. You can find out how to sign up with our Netflix guide.

Jingle Jangle cast

Netflix’s upcoming Christmas offering boasts a star-studded cast, with Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, The Last King of Scotland) playing toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, and comedian Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4, The Lion King) playing his trusted apprentice, who steals his most prized creation.

Newcomer Madalen Mills portrays Jeronicus’ inventive granddaughter Journey, while Grammy-winning musician John Legend, songwriter Philip Lawrence, Phylicia Rashad (Creed, Empire) and musician Davy Nathan star in unnamed roles.

What is Jingle Jangle about?

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical adventure set in the festive town of Cobbleton, home to legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker).

When Jeronicus’ formerly loyal apprentice steals his most prized invention, it’s down to his bright and inventive granddaughter Journey (Mills) to “heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within” with a long-forgotten invention.

American playwright David E. Talbert, best known for films First Sunday and El Camino Christmas, directs the festive film, which features original songs by John Legend, Bruno Mars’ collaborator Philip Lawrence and music producer Davy Nathan.

A brand new song – This Day – from Usher and Kiana Lede will also feature in the film.

Is there a trailer for Jingle Jangle?

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for Jingle Jangle, however the streamer has revealed a number of first-look images from the Christmas film, showing its stars in action.

FIRST LOOK: From legendary Playwright and Director, @DavidETalbert, comes this whimsical and inspiring new holiday movie that is pure magic AND has all your faves!! Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is coming this holiday season to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/PLkUpWELqL — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 29, 2020

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 13th November.