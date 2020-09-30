Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date? Everything you need to know about the Christmas film

When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date? Everything you need to know about the Christmas film

Everything you need to know about Netflix's upcoming festive film starring John Legend.

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

As we head into October, the daylight hours shorten and the winter weather sets in, it starts to feel as though the holiday season is just around the corner.

Advertisement

However, thanks to Netflix, Christmas has come early this year with its announcement of new festive film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

The musical adventure, starring top Hollywood stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key and musical talent John Legend, follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle who turns to his talented granddaughter when his most prized creation is stolen.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jingle Jangle, when it’s released and who stars in the festive flick.

When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date?

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey arrives on Netflix on Friday 13th November.

You can subscribe to Netflix in the UK for £5.99, £8.99 or £11.99 a month depending on which package you pick. You can find out how to sign up with our Netflix guide.

Jingle Jangle cast

John Legend and Madalen Mills in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
John Legend and Madalen Mills in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming Christmas offering boasts a star-studded cast, with Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, The Last King of Scotland) playing toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, and comedian Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4, The Lion King) playing his trusted apprentice, who steals his most prized creation.

Newcomer Madalen Mills portrays Jeronicus’ inventive granddaughter Journey, while Grammy-winning musician John Legend, songwriter Philip Lawrence, Phylicia Rashad (Creed, Empire) and musician Davy Nathan star in unnamed roles.

What is Jingle Jangle about?

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY
Netflix

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical adventure set in the festive town of Cobbleton, home to legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker).

When Jeronicus’ formerly loyal apprentice steals his most prized invention, it’s down to his bright and inventive granddaughter Journey (Mills) to “heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within” with a long-forgotten invention.

American playwright David E. Talbert, best known for films First Sunday and El Camino Christmas, directs the festive film, which features original songs by John Legend, Bruno Mars’ collaborator Philip Lawrence and music producer Davy Nathan.

A brand new song – This Day – from Usher and Kiana Lede will also feature in the film.

Is there a trailer for Jingle Jangle?

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for Jingle Jangle, however the streamer has revealed a number of first-look images from the Christmas film, showing its stars in action.

Advertisement

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 13th November. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
All-article-Widget-Rail-Thumb

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

An Ultimate Allium Mix for just £20!

Plant Hayloft’s magnificent bulbs now for fantastic results in Spring 21!

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Stills from Netflix's Rebecca with Armie Hammer and Lily James

When is Rebecca’s Netflix release date? Cast, trailer and latest news

Disney Plus live-action Mulan remake 2020

When will Mulan be free on Disney Plus?

David Bowie in Labyrinth

Never grow up The best kids movies to watch on Netflix

THE BOYS IN THE BAND (2020)

The Boys in the Band director explains changes he made from stage play