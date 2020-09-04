No Time To Die gets the Pierce Brosnan treatment – watch the fan-made trailer

The second No Time To Die trailer arrived yesterday, sending excitement amongst 007 fans into overdrive as the countdown to the 25th Bond film picks up pace once again.

Advertisement

The film, which marks Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic James Bond and has seen numerous delays to its release date, will see many familiar faces from the franchise reappear, including Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Christoph Waltz as ultimate villain Blofeld.

Of course, one person who obviously won’t be back for the film is former Bond Pierce Brosnan, who played the role for four films between 1995 and 2002.

But that hasn’t stopped one fan, YouTuber kristopherm3, from reimagining the film from the perspective of Brosnan’s Bond, with a fan-made trailer having been uploaded to YouTube, splicing together clips from the Irish actor’s tenure with scenes from the real No Time To Die trailer.

Some of the scenes in the clip also see Brosnan superimposed into No Time To Die footage: we see him confront Blofeld and new villain Safin and chat with the likes of Felix Leiter and Dr Madeline Swann, all while the score from the original trailer plays.

And we also see some other famous faces from Brosnan’s stint as the spy crop up in the trailer, with John Cleese appearing as Q – a role he played in Die Another Day and the World is Not Enough.

The real second full-length trailer for No Time To Die launched yesterday and was an extremely action-packed affair, offering glimpses at all sorts of exciting set pieces and tantalising revelations.

It also posed several questions for Bond fans ahead of the films release, with a prior relationship of some sort between Madeline Swann and Rami Malek’s Safin further hinted at and some doubt cast on the intentions of Ana de Armas’ character Paloma.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And the extra good news for fans was that the trailer made clear MGM are pressing ahead with a November 2020 release date.

The film had originally been slated for release in April, but was abruptly pulled from schedules as the coronavirus began spreading across the globe – the latest delay to a film which had been beset by various production woes including a change of director.

Advertisement

Th film will see a retired Bond return to the field after he is recruited by old CIA ally Felix Leiter (Wright) to rescue a kidnapped scientist, a mission that eventually sees him face off with mysterious antagonist Safin.

No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.