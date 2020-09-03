Brand new No Time To Die trailer teases more from Daniel Craig’s final mission as James Bond

A brand new trailer for the next James Bond film No Time To Die has revealed more explosive action from the hotly-anticipated blockbuster.

Advertisement

Originally scheduled for release in April, the film was abruptly pulled as the coronavirus began spreading across the globe at an alarming rate.

No Time To Die was the first major blockbuster to abandon the summer movie season, which proved to be a wise decision as most cinemas remained shut until July.

The mission that changes everything begins… #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/nBP6aUrwDy — James Bond (@007) September 3, 2020

Fortunately, the film is still on-track for its new release date, with director Cary Joji Fukunaga recently revealing production is completely finished.

No Time To Die sees a retired James Bond return to the dangerous field of spy work, as an old CIA ally Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) recruits him to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

However, the events that follow will put Bond on a collision course with a fearsome new villain, known only as Safin, played by Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek.

As the final outing for Daniel Craig, many familiar faces from his stint in the role have returned to give him a suitably epic send-off, including Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Christoph Waltz as Blofeld.

In addition, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch is making her debut as Nomi, another elite double-o agent who came into active service after Bond’s retirement.

Advertisement

No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.