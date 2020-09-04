When will Mulan be free on Disney Plus?

Disney’s live-action Mulan remake will be available free to all Disney+ subscribers from December, the streaming service has announced.

Originally planned for a theatrical release in late March, Mulan’s path to the screen was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, which left cinemas across the globe shuttered.

Disney attempted to reschedule the picture as a summer release, initially moving to late July and later to an August spot, but both fell through in a similar fashion.

As a result, the studio has now opted to release the film digitally via Disney+, where it’s available for a one-off premium price for subscribers, and from 4th December to all subscribers at no additional cost.

At present, this experimental release strategy is only planned for Mulan, but fans are speculating whether more Disney blockbusters could be rolled out this way in the future – particularly while COVID-19 continues to be a major issue.

Fans wondering how to watch Mulan on Disney+ but not wishing to wait until December can pay £19.99, in addition to their usual monthly Disney+ membership cost, to gain “premier access” to the title from 4th September.

Following in the footsteps of smash-hit blockbusters Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King, Mulan takes inspiration from 1998’s animated epic of the same name.

Unlike the original movie, Mulan is not a musical and some characters have been omitted from this version, but the core storyline of a young woman masquerading as a man to fight in the army remains.

Liu Yifei plays the title character, with supporting roles for martial arts superstar Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jason Scott Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny) and Jet Li (The One).

