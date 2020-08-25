How to watch The Snyder Cut of Justice League online

Three years after the theatrical release of Joss Whedon’s Justice League, Zack Snyder’s cut of the superhero film is finally seeing the light of day after the rallying cries of DC fans were eventually heard.

Arriving on HBO Max next year, the long-awaited Snyder Cut will show what the film’s original director wanted for Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash in this cross-over movie.

Few films have caused as much behind-the-scenes drama as Justice League, which saw changes in direction, music composition and numerous reshoots before it finally hit the big screen. (Read our full guide to the Justice League controversy.)

Consisting of four parts, the Snyder Cut is set to veer in a radically different direction to Joss Whedon’s version, with Snyder promising at the DC FanDome panel that viewers will see more of The Flash and Cyborg, who is “the heart of the movie”.

Here’s everything we know so far about Zack Snyder’s Justice League (aka The Snyder Cut):

When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut released?

While an exact date hasn’t been set, the new cut of the movie is expected to arrive in 2021, with Snyder currently reuniting crew to complete special effects, grading and sound work, which will probably be a long process (especially if people have to work from home).

During Zack Snyder’s online panel during DC FanDome, the director announced that the film will be released in four parts – each consisting of one hour. However, he added that he will be releasing one long version for fans who want to watch his cut of the Justice League all in one go.

How to watch The Snyder Cut of Justice League

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League (as opposed to the version reshot and released by Joss Whedon) is set to be an exclusive for HBO Max, the new streaming service set up by Warner Brothers and HBO that launched in the US on 27th May.

In other words, US fans will need to subscribe to HBO Max to watch the Snyder cut of Justice League – though not for a while – while fans elsewhere in the world might have more trouble…

Can I watch the Snyder cut in the UK?

Unfortunately, UK fans may have more trouble getting their hands on the new cut, as it’s not believed HBO Max will be available in that territory.

However, Zack Snyder reassured international fans during the DC FanDome Panel, saying that he’s working on a distribution plans – “so I promise you, you’re going to get a chance to see it,” he said.

TV shows made by Warner Bros and HBO have often made their way to the UK before – including the Arrowverse superhero TV shows and Game of Thrones – so it seems likely that a deal will be struck to give UK fans a chance to watch the Snyder Cut in 2021.

Most HBO productions are broadcast in the UK via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, but there has been no confirmation just yet about whether the Snyder Cut will follow suit.

What is the Snyder Cut of Justice League?

We’ve written about the Snyder Cut before, but essentially the story is this – director Zack Snyder was forced to leave Justice League during filming due to personal tragedy, with Warner Bros hiring Joss Whedon to finish the film and make significant changes.

Whedon completed the film ahead of its release in November 2017, at which point the finished movie underperformed critically and commercially. Soon, a movement sprang up from fans who wanted to see the ‘real’ Justice League which they believed was ready to go, hidden somewhere in Zack Snyder’s possession.

As time went on, the calls for Warner Bros to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut only grew louder. Fans hired a plane to fly a banner with the hashtag over San Diego Comic-Con, while the film’s cast noted their hopes it could be released as well, tweeting their support for the movement on the two-year anniversary of Justice League’s release.

Snyder has long teased the Snyder Cut on social media and now the reason behind that is clear – for a while now, Warner Bros has been planning to make fans’ dreams a reality. Now all fans have to do to see the Snyder cut is wait…

“I can’t really tell you anything aside from the fact that all I know is that HBO Max will be releasing it, I believe, and it’ll be Zack’s final vision for the movie, and I don’t know anything more than that,” Cavill said.

“With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well received,” he continued “And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version.”

What are the Snyder Cut differences?

According to Snyder, the new cut will be vastly different to the version of Justice League that fans saw in cinemas.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder told the Hollywood Reporter. “You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”

Later, Snyder released an image on social media confirming that fan-favourite villain (and planned Big Bad for the Justice League) Darkseid would appear in his version of the film, suggesting that we could expect some new flashbacks or battles in the finished version.

He's coming… to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

In other words, this could end up being a very different film. Fingers crossed it can actually live up to the hype.

At the DC FanDome Panel, Zack Snyder teased his cut of the Justice League, telling fans that he was excited to develop Cyborg’s character, played by Ray Fisher, more in this version.

“Cyborg is the heart of the movie, Cyborg is the thing that I think in the end holds the team together in a lot of ways, and I’m excited for fans to see just how that is realised on camera,” he said.

He also said that fans will get to see a bit more of The Flash’s emotional arc in his cut and his powers, adding: “You’re going to see something of Flash in this film that I don’t think you’ve ever seen before, something that has to do with his abilities which you know he’s a quantum character and he interacts with time and space.”

Is there a trailer for The Snyder Cut?

There’s now a Snyder Cut trailer – and it looks like we’ve had a major revamp of two Justice League characters.

Zack Snyder’s panel at DC FanDome gave fans the trailer they’ve been waiting for, and seems to re-focus on Cyborg and The Flash.

You can see the trailer below:

Previously, HBO Max released this (very) brief sneak peek at the new movie in June 2020, which gives a taste of what the tone will be and how the project picks up where Batman v Superman left off.

The teaser begins with the voice of Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor as he maniacally claims that “the bell’s already been rung,” referring to how Superman’s death has left Earth vulnerable to extraterrestrial threats.

We see some new footage of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince (aka Wonder Woman), examining an ancient tomb that has an inscription which seems to foretell the coming of Darkseid.

Then, we get a short glimpse at the big bad himself, surrounded by spaceships and fire, but its unclear whether this is his home planet Apokolips (yes, that is how it’s spelt) or an attack somewhere on Earth (some have speculated the Amazonian territory of Themyscira).

Zack Snyder's Justice League cut will be released on HBO Max in 2021.