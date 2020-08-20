Accessibility Links

The Flash will feature Ben Affleck’s return as Batman

Michael Keaton will also reprise his role as Batman in the DC Comics movie.

Batcave; Bruce Wayne/Batman-BEN AFFLECK; Location

Ben Affleck will reprise his portrayal of Batman for the upcoming big-screen version of The Flash, due in cinemas in 2022.

The Flash will star Ezra Miller as the faster-than-the-speed-of-light eponymous superhero and his alter-ego Barry Allen, who crashes between parallel dimensions and encounters slightly different versions of DC characters, which is where both Affleck and Keaton come in.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti told Vanity Fair that the multiverse approach made this movie “a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid. It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Affleck’s Batman has been been a divisive portrayal after he appeared in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (2017) and a cameo in Suicide Squad. Some fans never accepted him in the role while others considered him underrated.

Muschietti said:  “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity – because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline – but he’s also very vulnerable.”

Affleck got the script for The Flash last week and quickly decided to take the role, according to Vanity Fair.

He had actually agreed to star in and direct The Batman (now filming with Robert Pattinson in Hertfordshire), bu t left the role saying that the demands were taking too heavy a toll on him. He was struggling with alcoholism and the break-up of his marriage to Jennifer Garner at the time.

More to come.

