Roger Moore returns as James Bond in fan-made No Time to Die video

A new fan-made video has imagined an alternate reality where iconic James Bond actor Roger Moore stars in the franchise’s upcoming entry: No Time to Die.

In reality, the hotly anticipated blockbuster sees Daniel Craig return as the iconic MI6 agent in his final appearance in the role.

However, longtime fans of the series may get a kick out of seeing the late Moore digitally inserted into scenes from the trailer, released earlier this year.

Moore played James Bond for 12 years in total, during which time he starred in seven films beginning with 1973’s Live and Let Die, and bowing out with 1985’s A View to a Kill.

Three other actors have portrayed James Bond on-screen in the years since, with Timothy Dalton taking over for a short-lived stint before Pierce Brosnan’s era and later Craig’s distinctly gritty interpretation.

The faux trailer above sees Moore face off against a frightening new villain played by Rami Malek, the star of TV’s tech thriller Mr Robot and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

If nothing else, it provides an interesting look at how the series has evolved over the past few decades, as it prepares for a complete rebirth in the years to come.

With Craig finally departing the franchise, fans are expecting news on who will replace him as James Bond, with a recent RadioTimes.com poll choosing Outlander star Sam Heughan for the prestigious gig.

It’s likely we won’t get a confirmed answer until No Time To Die completes its theatrical run, but it’s unclear when exactly that will actually happen.

Initially scheduled for release back in April, the film was pushed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic, but public health and confidence remains shaky even now.

Fans have speculated that the film could be delayed again, but MGM is yet to confirm that to be the case.

Alongside Craig and Malek, a number of other major stars will appear in No Time to Die, including Ben Whishaw as Q, Lea Seydoux and Dr Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, and Ralph Fiennes as M.

No Time to Die is scheduled for cinema release on 12th November.