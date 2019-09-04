Where to watch and stream Mr Robot – is the hacker thriller on Netflix?

In his breakthrough role, Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek plays Elliot Alderson, a brilliant but troubled hacker drawn into the digital underworld after being approached by a mysterious man known only as Mr Robot. Told from Elliot’s perspective and sometimes breaking the fourth wall with direct-to-camera address, the series is a thriller for the modern age, praised for its suspenseful plotlines and technical accuracy.

How can I watch Mr Robot?

Mr Robot is available on Amazon Prime, iTunes and the Sky Store. You can also purchase seasons 1-3 on DVD and Blu-ray.

How many seasons of Mr Robot are there? How many episodes are there in a season?

So far, three seasons of Mr Robot have aired. Seasons one and three have ten episodes and season two has 12.

Was Mr Robot cancelled? Is there a Mr Robot season 4?

Mr Robot will be ending after the fourth season airs sometime in 2019, a deliberate decision on the part of showrunner Sam Esmail, who told TV Line:

“When I first created the world of Mr Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series…I have been building toward one conclusion —and in breaking the next season of Mr Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here…therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr Robot story.”

What is Mr Robot about?

Elliot Alderson is a brilliant young man living with a host of mental illnesses. By day, he works as a cyber-security engineer for Allsafe, a firm that specialises in protecting large corporations. At night, Elliot moonlights as a vigilante hacker. Somehow, he is noticed by a mysterious man, Mr Robot, who invites Elliot into an elusive hacktivist group called F-Society, who seek to take down multinational corporations, including Allsafe’s parent company.

Though conflicted, Elliot decides to join F-Society, sending him deep into the digital underworld, where it begins to become clear to Elliot, still battling his internal demons, that something much more complicated —and dangerous— is going on, and it’s almost impossible to figure out who to trust.

Who is in the Mr Robot cast?

In a widely-praised performance, Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) stars as Elliot Anderson, the cyber security officer who finds himself in a secretive underground hacktivist group.

Christian Slater (Heathers) plays Mr Robot, the mysterious leader of F-Society.

Coder and fellow hacktivist Darlene Alderson is played by Carly Chaikin (Suburgatory).

Pulitzer-winning playwright and actor Michael Cristofer plays E-Corp CEO Phillip Price.

Portia Doubleday plays Elliot’s childhood friend and co-worker Angela Moss.

Other cast members include Bobby Canavale (Will and Grace), BD Wong (Jurassic Park) and Grace Gummer (American Horror Story).

Where is Mr Robot set?

Mr Robot is set primarily in New York City.

Where is Mr Robot filmed?

Mr Robot is filmed on location in and around New York City. The series has included shots of Park Avenue, the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square and Coney Island. Some scenes were shot in studio at Silvercup Studios in the borough of Queens.

