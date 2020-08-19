The Batman begins again: Robert Pattinson movie to resume filming in September

Production on The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson will reportedly recommence in September at its Warner Bros studio base in Hertfordshire.

Deadline said that a quarter of the film had been shot when production closed down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was hoped The Batman would wrap before Christmas.

It will mark Pattinson’s entry into the superhero universe and he’s co-starring with Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as buttler Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

According to Variety, The Batman would be a “grittier” take on the iconic DC Comics character, although it will take some true grit to match Joaquin Phoenix’s 2019 hit The Joker.

Director Matt Reeve told Deadline that he was using the lockdown to reconsider the “unexpected tone” that they found during filming.

“It happens any time you shoot anything,” he said. “The unexpected – happy accidents and things you didn’t quite expect: that is the ‘lightning in a bottle’ for something that is alive. I would say that the changes really have to do with ‘Oh, seeing the tone of this’ with these scenes we haven’t done which connect to that part of the storyline. It feels like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found. ”

Pattinson revealed that he had been sitting out the lockdown with his girlfriend at an apartment in London.