When is Scream 5 released? Cast, trailer and latest news

Prepare to Scream all over again: a fifth instalment of the iconic slasher movie franchise is on the way.

Advertisement

And it’s about time too. Scream 5 was first confirmed way back in 2011, with writer Kevin Williamson revealing he was contracted to work on the film. However, the project was seemingly scrapped after the closure of studio The Weinstein Company in 2018.

Fortunately for fans, the series has been revived by a new producer (Spyglass Media Group), with several key cast members reprising their roles.

Who are the characters returning in Scream 5? And when will it be released in cinemas? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Scream 5’s release date?

Scream 5 is set to be released in 2021 but the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

The movie will mark 25 years since the first movie in the franchise, Scream, was released in cinemas.

Who is in the cast for Scream 5?

David Arquette is set to reprise his role as Dewey Riley, who appeared in all four prior Scream movies.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” he said (via THR) after the announcement was made. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself.”

Friends star Courteney Cox is also set to join the franchise (hopefully with THAT fringe again).

Cox and Arquette met on the very first Scream in 1996. The pair soon coupled up, and married in 1999. Despite separating in 2010, Arquette says the pair are still on good terms, co-parenting their daughter Coco.

“We’re in touch quite a bit. It’s great,” he told ET online. “But we always love working together. She’s an incredible actress, so it’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they’re at. Co-starring’s the easy part.”

It’s also been confirmed Ghostface, the masked villain of the series will return to the series, once again played by Roger L Jackson.

Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the first four Scream films is yet to be officially signed on the movie. However, the actress is rumoured to be in talks with producers.

What is Scream 5 about?

Previous Scream films have followed high school student (then author) Sidney Prescott as she’s attacked by several knife-wielding serial killers wearing a ‘Ghostface’ mask.

In each film, Prescott is joined by friends Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

It’s not yet been confirmed how Scream 5 will continue from Scream four, which finished with Prescott fighting off another hoard of killers.

Is there a trailer for Scream 5?

Not yet, but watch this space. We will update this page when the trailer drops.

Scream movies order

All Scream movies are available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime Video UK. The four instalments so far are (inventively) titled:

You can also buy the first Scream movie on DVD from Amazon.

Scream 2 is available on DVD from Amazon here.

Scream 3 is available to purchase on DVD from Amazon as well.

Click here to order Scream 4 on DVD from Amazon.

The movies are not currently available to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

Scream 5 will be released in 2021. If you’re looking for TV to watch, check out our TV Guide.