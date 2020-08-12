Toy Story star keen to return for another sequel

The breakout star of Toy Story 4 has expressed an interest in returning for a fifth movie in the long-running Pixar franchise.

Tony Hale (Arrested Development) provided the voice of Forky, a makeshift toy made out of a disposable plastic fork, pipe cleaners and googly eyes, who crossed paths with Buzz, Woody and the gang.

In an interview with Yahoo Movies, Hale said he would love to reprise the role in another instalment, were Pixar to continue the series further.

He said: “Here’s the deal, if Pixar ever calls… you always just say yes. Those decisions are for other people to make, but I’m always more than willing to be around that environment again because it was so inspiring. I love it.”

However, he admitted that he hasn’t heard anything about a fifth Toy Story movie, so could not confirm whether Disney is even considering a follow-up.

“Those aren’t conversations that I join in on. I think if there have been, those are the Pixar bigwigs that probably discuss that stuff,” Hale said.

In the meantime, his character lives on in a Disney Plus original series titled Forky Asks A Question, which helps answer a diverse assortment of questions for children watching at home.

The show was available to stream at launch on the newbie service, which you can subscribe to for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year, but it’s not yet certain whether it will return for a second season.

Hale added: “It’s kind of the thing, where if they ever want to do it again I just jump at the chance, because there’s a lot of questions. I just love that it goes from a question of, like, ‘What is a friend?’ to ‘What is cheese?’ And I just love always that span of just random questions.”

Toy Story 4 made over $1 billion at the global box office, so it’s difficult to imagine the franchise going away entirely, but its future remains a mystery for the time being.

However, fans can get an insight into its distant past, as illustrations of Buzz Lightyear’s early designs were unveiled last week, dating back to his original name: Lunar Larry.

Toy Story is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.