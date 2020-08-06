The first treat to arrive for fans of the beloved animation studio are these initial illustrations for what Buzz Lightyear could have looked like, some of which are worlds away from his legendary final design.

One recurring design element is a more oversized glass dome for his space helmet, which looks a tad more unwieldy than the slick flip-up design in the final model.

Disney

Perhaps the most radical departure from his eventual look can be seen below, where Buzz channels the hero of a 1950s sci-fi adventure serial - complete with a spear-like weapon.

More like this

Fans will notice the letters 'LL' displayed proudly on his chest, representing the character's name which was originally going to be Lunar Larry.

Disney

Another design below is a much closer approximation to what we see in the Toy Story films, as Buzz's headgear and distinctive square jaw are in place, while his wings also begin to resemble the wider pop-out variety.

Disney

Fans can expect to learn plenty more about the work that goes into creating the studio's biggest hits, as Pixar Fest includes an online masterclass where film critic Mark Kermode will be in conversation with top animators.

Many Pixar Fest activities will be centred around Disney+, where many Pixar movies are available to stream right now, including Toy Story, Cars, Inside Out and The Incredibles.

Since its debut in 1995, the Toy Story franchise has made more than $3 billion at the global box office, with the fourth film alone accounting for a third of that number.

Toy Story stars American actor Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Tom Hanks as his friend Woody, a cowboy doll he first encounters after landing in Andy's toy box.

Advertisement

Toy Story is available to stream on Disney+. Sign up for Disney+ for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month. For more Disney check out our best movies on Disney+ guide or the best series on Disney+. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.