Is Project Power based on a comic book?

A new Netflix movie is arriving this week with a very interesting concept: a new pill has been developed that, when taken, will give the user super powers for 5 minutes – only there’s no way of knowing which power it will give you until you take it.

The film, Project Power, boasts an impressive cast including Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, and sees various characters deal with the repercussions of the pill – including the significantly increased crime rates in New Orleans, which is being used as a human testing ground for the product.

It’s certainly a fun idea, and might seem like the sort idea that must have been inspired by a comic book or graphic novel, but that isn’t actually the case here – the film was developed from a spec script written by Mattson Tomlin, a screenwriter who was last year brought on board to co-write the script for the upcoming Batman reboot.

This therefore makes Project Power rather a rare specimen – a film based around super powers that is not based on a pre-existing comic.

That said, there are a couple of comic books that might have inspired the film on some level – as super power drugs have appeared in a few different comics before, for example Compound V, which is seen in The Boys and, of course, Captain America’s Super Soldier Serum.

And perhaps if the film is a success the concept might inspire a run of comic books – there’s certainly a lot of potential for different stories based around the pill!

