  4. Is Project Power based on a comic book?

Is Project Power based on a comic book?

The Netflix movie is set in a world where anybody can have super powers... for five minutes.

Jamie Foxx

A new Netflix movie is arriving this week with a very interesting concept: a new pill has been developed that, when taken, will give the user super powers for 5 minutes – only there’s no way of knowing which power it will give you until you take it.

The film, Project Power, boasts an impressive cast including Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, and sees various characters deal with the repercussions of the pill – including the significantly increased crime rates in New Orleans, which is being used as a human testing ground for the product.

It’s certainly a fun idea, and might seem like the sort idea that must have been inspired by a comic book or graphic novel, but that isn’t actually the case here – the film was developed from a spec script written by Mattson Tomlin, a screenwriter who was last year brought on board to co-write the script for the upcoming Batman reboot.

This therefore makes Project Power rather a rare specimen – a film based around super powers that is not based on a pre-existing comic.

That said, there are a couple of comic books that might have inspired the film on some level – as super power drugs have appeared in a few different comics before, for example Compound V, which is seen in The Boys and, of course, Captain America’s Super Soldier Serum.

And perhaps if the film is a success the concept might inspire a run of comic books – there’s certainly a lot of potential for different stories based around the pill!

Project Power arrives on Netflix on Friday 14th August. Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide

